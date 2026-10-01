Koo Kyo-hwan ♥ Yi Okseop Were Already in Their "Fourth Year of Marriage"... Secretly Registered Their Marriage in 2022

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] It was belatedly revealed that actor Koo Kyo-hwan and director Yi Okseop had already become a legally married couple four years ago.

Xports News reported exclusively on the 1st that Koo Kyo-hwan and director Yi Okseop had registered their marriage in 2022 and legally become a married couple.

The two, widely known as one of the film industry's longest-running couples, have been together since 2013, and their relationship became public in 2020. They reportedly quietly registered their marriage in 2022, two years after going public with their relationship.

In particular, they had been known until recently as "a couple in a long-term relationship for 13 years." As a result, the belated news that they had already married four years ago is drawing attention.

However, the two did not hold a separate wedding ceremony after registering their marriage, and they are reportedly not planning one at present.

Beyond their romantic relationship, Koo Kyo-hwan and director Yi Okseop are also prominent creative partners in the film industry who have worked together on projects for many years. The two are alumni of the Seoul Institute of the Arts and have collaborated on several works, including "Bokyung in Fourth Grade," "Love Docu," "Fly to the Sky," and "Maggie." They also jointly run the production company 2X9HD.

Their collaboration has continued in recent years. Koo Kyo-hwan, comedian Jang Doyoun and others appeared in "Your Country," directed by Yi Okseop. Yi Okseop's new film "Love Counselor" is also currently in production. The film is attracting attention as Lee Na-young's first screen comeback in about eight years.

After building a solid filmography in independent cinema, Koo Kyo-hwan rose to become a mainstream star. He left a strong impression as Jane in "Kkum-ui Jane," then made his mark in commercial films through "Maggie" and Yeon Sang-ho's "Peninsula." He went on to appear in "Escape from Mogadishu," Netflix's "Kingdom: Ashin of the North," the "D.P." series, "Kill Boksoon," and the film "Escape," establishing his own distinctive acting style.

He has worked not only as an actor but also as a director and screenwriter. He directed the short films "Why Don't Independent Film Directors Give Out DVDs?" and "Girls on Top." In projects made with Yi Okseop, he has taken on a range of roles, including acting, directing, writing and producing.

Yi Okseop also attracted early attention in the independent film scene. She directed the short films "Bokyung in Fourth Grade," "Fly to the Sky," "Love Docu," "Girls on Top," and "Se Mari." With her 2019 feature debut "Maggie," she fully established her distinctive directorial style, marked by imaginative ideas and humor.

She later presented "Pet Shop Vlog," "Film Director Koo Kyo-hwan Vlog," and "Human Scent Lee Hyori." More recently, she has broadened her work by directing "Love Counselor," starring Lee Na-young, following "Your Country."

Meanwhile, Koo Kyo-hwan has appeared in a succession of projects, beginning with the film "Once We Were Us," which was released late last year, followed by the film "Colony" and JTBC's "We Are All Trying Here." He is currently meeting audiences in "Reawaken Man: The Red," which was released on the 30th of last month. The film "Heavy Snow" is also scheduled for release later this year.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.