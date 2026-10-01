Musical Actor Im Byul Announces Surprise October Wedding: "The Grateful Person Who Held Me Steady When I Wavered"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Musical actor Im Byul, 36, is getting married in October.

Im Byul personally announced the news of his marriage through his social media on the 30th of last month.

Im Byul said, "I spent a long time thinking about how best to share this news before carefully picking up my pen," and announced, "This coming October, I will embark on a new beginning with the person I want to spend the rest of my life with."

After making his debut in 2015 and spending 11 years on stage, Im Byul revealed his affection for his bride-to-be by announcing his new beginning in life to his fans before anyone else.

He introduced his bride-to-be by saying, "She is truly someone I am grateful for—someone who holds me steady whenever I waver and always makes me smile in the most natural and comfortable way."

He went on to explain why he decided to marry, saying, "I became certain that life ahead would be warm and joyful with this person, who brings me great comfort simply by sitting across from me and sharing the small details of everyday life."

He added, "It would be the greatest joy if you would bless the beginning of our life together with warm hearts," and promised, "We will never forget the warmth you have shown us. I will continue to give my all on stage, as always, and in our everyday lives, we will cherish each other and build a beautiful life together."

Born in 1990, Im Byul graduated from the Department of Theater at Dongguk University. After debuting as Michael in the 2015 musical "Murder Ballad," he has continued to appear on stage in numerous productions, including "Gon Tomorrow," "Nŏ-rŭl Wihan Kŭlcha," "Fan Letter," "Marie Curie," "Monte Cristo," "Park Yeol," "Agatha," "Narcissus and Goldmund," "Beomong," and "If/Then."

He became known to audiences by playing Pierre Curie in "Marie Curie," Lee Tae-jun in "Fan Letter," and Chief Prosecutor Villefort in "Monte Cristo," among other roles.

From 2024 to 2025, he played Jafar in the Korean premiere of the large-scale musical "Aladdin." This year, he has also met audiences in "Narcissus and Goldmund," "Nŏ-rŭl Wihan Kŭlcha," and "Park Yeol." He is currently appearing in the music drama "Island: 1933~2019," which is being staged at the National Jeongdong Theater, and continues his active stage career ahead of his wedding.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.