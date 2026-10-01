Jung Gyu-woon♥Kim Woorim: She Leaves Her Husband Behind on Their 10th Wedding Anniversary... “The One Who Readily Gave Me His Blessing”

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun, reporter] Actor Jung Gyu-woon and his wife, Kim Woorim, are now in their 10th year of marriage.

On September 30, Kim Woorim celebrated their wedding anniversary in a post on her social media, writing, "September 30, 2017; September 30, 2026. Before we knew it, we've reached our 10th year. Phew, that's gross."

She particularly shared that, instead of spending the anniversary with her husband, Jung Gyu-woon, she was enjoying a trip to Australia with her mother.

Kim Woorim opened up, saying, "I got married in my mid-20s—young, if you could call it that—and as I went on living married life, I increasingly found myself thinking, 'It must not have been easy for my mom to build a family. She must have had a very difficult time.'"

After starting and running a household of her own, she came to understand her mother's feelings and hardships only later. Kim Woorim then told her husband that she wanted to take a trip alone with her mother, and Jung Gyu-woon apparently agreed without hesitation.

Kim Woorim expressed her gratitude to Jung Gyu-woon, writing, "My dear, thank you for readily giving me permission to come on this trip with Mom."

She added humorously, "Let's keep bickering and making up for many more years. Of course, I'm the head chef at this table," offering a glimpse of the enduring affection between the couple in their 10th year of marriage.

Jung Gyu-woon and Kim Woorim married on September 30, 2017, after dating for about a year. At the time, Jung Gyu-woon's agency introduced Kim Woorim as a music student who majored in classical piano. The couple held a private wedding ceremony attended only by their immediate families.

This was Jung Gyu-woon's second marriage. He had previously married in 2014 but divorced in 2016, then remarried Kim Woorim the following year.

In 2019, the couple appeared together on Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny," where they shared details of their married life and love story. At the time, Jung Gyu-woon attracted attention with his devotion to his wife, introducing himself as "Jung Gyu-woon, Kim Woorim's husband."

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.