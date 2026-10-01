"Give Me a Chance to Serve Again," Song Min-ho (Mino) to Receive First-Instance Verdict Today (the 1st): Prison Term or Suspended Sentence?

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] The court is set to issue its first ruling on allegations that WINNER member Song Min-ho (Mino), 33, performed inadequate service as social service personnel.

Criminal Division 10 of the Seoul Western District Court, presided over by Judge Sung Jun-gyu, will hold the first-instance sentencing hearing at 10 a.m. on the 1st for Mino and A, the official responsible for managing his service at the time, who were indicted on alleged violations of the Military Service Act.

According to prosecutors, Mino allegedly failed to report for work on 102 of approximately 430 mandatory service days without a legitimate reason while serving as social service personnel. That amounts to roughly one-fourth of his total required attendance days.

Mino served as social service personnel at the Mapo District Facilities Management Corporation and community convenience facilities in Seoul's Mapo District. Prosecutors reportedly identified indications of unauthorized absences by examining mobile phone forensics and location data during the investigation.

When he appeared in court last April, Mino admitted the charges in the indictment. Prosecutors sought an 18-month prison sentence, arguing that he had been absent from his assigned service location for an extended period and that explanations concerning his attendance had been submitted to the supervisory agency that differed from the facts.

In his final statement, Mino acknowledged his wrongdoing while mentioning his mental health problems and saying that they could not be used to justify his absence from service. He also said that if he were given the opportunity to resume service after recovering his health, he would faithfully complete his remaining obligation.

However, Mino denied that he had conspired in advance with A to arrange his unauthorized absences.

When Mino appeared as a witness at A's trial last July, he testified to the effect that there had been occasions when he did not report for work while in poor condition, but his absence was processed as if he had taken leave. He nonetheless emphasized that the absence itself had been his own decision, saying, "It was my responsibility that I did not report for work."

A faces charges of failing to properly manage Mino's service and effectively allowing his absence from service. Prosecutors sought a one-year prison sentence, concluding that A had played a role in enabling Mino's long-term unauthorized absences and had taken measures to prevent them from being detected by the supervisory agency.

A's side has maintained that there was no prior conspiracy with Mino to arrange the unauthorized absences, while expressing remorse for shortcomings in managing his service.

As allegations of Mino's inadequate service, which first emerged late in 2024, led to an investigation, indictment, and trial, attention is focused on the court's first ruling, expected nearly two years later.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.