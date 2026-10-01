"No Apology or Retraction"... Dong-jin Lee Confronts Controversy Over *Assassin(s)* Video Being Made Private

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Film critic Dong-jin Lee has spoken out directly about the controversy surrounding him after his review video of *Assassin(s)* was made private. He said that his controversial remark, "It can't simply be dismissed as a conspiracy theory," had been taken out of context, adding, "I have no intention of retracting my assessment or apologizing."

On the 1st, Dong-jin Lee posted a lengthy statement on his blog concerning his review video of *Assassin(s)*.

Regarding why the video was made private, Lee explained that he had been contacted the previous day by the production team of B tv Dong-jin Lee's Piakia. The team told him that, as debate over the film continued, it would make private the review video released on the 25th of the previous month. The video was subsequently made private.

Lee said he had discussed the quality, strengths and weaknesses of *Assassin(s)* in his review, but that the controversy continued after only one remark—"It can't simply be dismissed as a conspiracy theory"—was quoted separately.

He emphasized that the remark came as he was explaining how the film dealt with questions that could not be resolved through official announcements alone, including the whereabouts of the bullets fired during the shooting of Yuk Young-soo at the National Theater of Korea on August 15, 1974.

He also drew a clear line against criticism suggesting that he had defended the claim that President Park Chung Hee was behind the shooting of Yuk Young-soo.

Lee said, "I did not mean that every hypothesis raised by the film was factual," and stated that the remark had "nothing whatsoever to do with" the claim that former President Park Chung Hee was behind the incident.

He went on to explain that, in his view, the film itself does not present the claim that former President Park Chung Hee was behind Yuk Young-soo's assassination in its dialogue or scenes. "I felt it was necessary to make clear that a claim I never actually made was being received as though it were my view," he said.

Lee also responded to criticism that his assessment of the documentary *The Road to Guantánamo* in the past contradicted his latest remarks. He explained that he had been pointing out the documentary's blurred boundary between actual events and reenactments. In his view, it is difficult to apply the same standard to *Assassin(s)*, a fictional film in which actors perform and audiences recognize that the story is dramatized.

However, he added that criticism and discussion are necessary when considering how far a fictional film based on a historical event should be allowed to blur the boundary between fact and fiction.

Lee also distanced himself from efforts to link the controversy to his political views. He stressed, "The view I expressed through this video about the film has nothing whatsoever to do with my view, as one member of the public, of South Korea's current political situation."

He made clear that he would stand by his previous assessment of the film. Lee said, "My cinematic judgment about *Assassin(s)* remains the same," and added, "I have no intention of retracting the assessment I gave in that review or apologizing for the assessment itself." He concluded, "I wanted to make clear what I said and what I did not say."

Meanwhile, *Assassin(s)* follows an investigation into the suspicions surrounding and possible figures behind the shooting of the first lady, an incident that shocked South Korea on August 15, 1974. The film reconstructs the shooting of Yuk Young-soo through cinematic imagination, sparking controversy over alleged historical distortion.

At the time, the Special Investigation Headquarters announced that Mun Se-gwang, who had been recruited by Chongryon, the General Association of Korean Residents in Japan, had received orders to carry out the shooting from a North Korean operations officer. Mun Se-gwang was sentenced to death. However, the film suggests that there may have been an accomplice behind the incident and leaves room for possible involvement by the regime, prompting fierce criticism over the boundary between historical fact and fiction.

The production team later stated, "The film is a fictional work reconstructed with cinematic imagination, using the 1974 historical event as its motif and drawing on various records written in connection with the incident at the time." The team also said that the film was not produced with political intentions.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.