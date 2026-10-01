Park Bo-gum, Taeyang, and Rosé—close enough to hold a New Year's gathering together every year... Leejung Lee says, "We're at the same agency and get together once a year" (Heo Kyung-hwan's Yuheng Show)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Dancer Leejung Lee has drawn attention by revealing the company culture at her agency, The Black Label.

On the 30th of last month, the YouTube channel 'ggzz' released a video titled "Do Top Stars' Choreography Cost More? no:ze and Leejung Lee Reveal Industry Secrets for the First Time | EP. 04 no:ze and Leejung Lee Episode | Heo Kyung-hwan's Yuheng Show."

The video featured dancers no:ze and Leejung Lee, who shared updates on their lives and candidly revealed stories commonly discussed among choreographers, along with various behind-the-scenes details from the industry. The two maintained a lively atmosphere as they discussed everything from their agency to stars they had long been curious about.

While introducing her agency, Leejung Lee drew attention by revealing, "I'm at the same company as Park Bo-gum." Heo Kyung-hwan then asked whether her agency was home to actor Park Bo-gum, as well as Yim Si-wan, Lee Kang-in, BLACKPINK's Rosé, and Taeyang. Leejung Lee replied, "That's right. The Black Label."

The conversation continued with a question about whether members of the same agency ever gathered in one place. When Heo Kyung-hwan asked, "Haven't you all gone to something like a workshop together?" Leejung Lee appeared to deliberate briefly before explaining, "I don't know if I'm allowed to talk about this, but our company holds a New Year's gathering once a year, at the beginning of the year."

Heo Kyung-hwan then posed an even cheekier question. He asked whom she would want to sit next to if the male entertainers were sitting alone on a bus heading to a workshop.

Without hesitation, Leejung Lee chose Lee Kang-in. "I want to sit next to Lee Kang-in. Since he represents the country, I'd like to hear what he has to say," she said, explaining why she wanted to talk with him.

She also added an unexpected reason. Leejung Lee confessed, "Aiki told me to get an autograph. She said she wanted it as a birthday present," prompting laughter at the unexpected answer.

no:ze chose BigBang's Taeyang and revealed her long-standing fandom. She said, "I've been a huge BigBang fan since elementary school. I want to ask him what married life is like. He seems to be living such a beautiful life." Her candid admission that she had been a BigBang fan since childhood, along with her curiosity about Taeyang's married life, brought more laughter.

Kim So-hee Reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.