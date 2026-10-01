Why Is Girls’ Generation’s Yuri There? Surprise Sighting in the Front Row of ‘National Singing Contest’

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] KBS 1TV’s ‘National Singing Contest’ is set to visit Jeju Island, home to pristine natural beauty, for the first time in three years. Yuri, now in her third year of living on Jeju, has been spotted in the audience, drawing attention.

KBS 1TV’s ‘National Singing Contest,’ the country’s longest-running variety show, is the original and irreplaceable audience-participation audition program that has held its Sunday slot for 46 years. The latest episode, No. 2,184, surpassed a 6.5% nationwide rating, according to Nielsen Korea, retaining its unrivaled No. 1 ranking in its time slot and proving the public’s unwavering affection for the show.

Episode 2,185, airing on Sunday, October 4, will feature Seogwipo City in Jeju Special Self-Governing Province, where blue waves meet silver beaches. Filmed on a special stage at Pyoseon Beach, the episode marks the show’s return to Jeju after three years since 2023. It will meet viewers as a 90-minute special, expanded from its usual format and packed with sights and moving moments.

Above all, the appearance of a top star captured in the front row is drawing attention both at the venue and among viewers at home. Yuri, a member of Girls’ Generation and an actress active across various fields, has recently been enjoying a second heyday through ‘Girls’ Generation–Hyori-su.’ Her appearance in the audience has become a hot topic.

In the released stills, Yuri catches the eye as she watches the stage, unable to contain her excitement. Seated in the audience in a simple, comfortable outfit, she exudes the natural and easygoing vibe of a genuine local after three years of living on Jeju. Her presence further enhances the warm and friendly atmosphere distinctive of ‘National Singing Contest.’

During the recording, Yuri reportedly cheered and applauded repeatedly—not only for the distinctive and spirited performances by Seogwipo City residents, but also for the lavish performances by the star guest singers who decorated the stage. Her enthusiastic support, as she sincerely enjoyed the festival from the audience and shared the excitement with the contestants onstage, further heated up the atmosphere.

The production team said, "At the beautiful Pyoseon Beach in Jeju, which we revisited after three years, we captured the residents’ passion and talent in full over 90 minutes," adding, "Along with the spirited performances by Jeju residents, Yuri’s cheerful presence—showing off her local vibe from the audience and adding energy—will make this a special time that the whole family can enjoy."

Meanwhile, episode 2,185 of KBS1’s ‘National Singing Contest,’ featuring Seogwipo City in Jeju Special Self-Governing Province and airing as a 90-minute special, will be broadcast on Sunday, October 4, at 12:10 p.m.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.