'The Film Industry's Representative Long-Term Couple' Koo Kyo-hwan and Director Yi Okseop Registered Their Marriage Four Years Ago... 'Please Send Us Your Warm Blessings and Support' (Full Statement)

Koo Kyo-hwan (left) and Director Yi Okseop. Sportschosun DB

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actor Koo Kyo-hwan and Director Yi Okseop registered their marriage in 2022 and legally became spouses.

Namoo Actors, Koo Kyo-hwan's agency, told Sportschosun on the 1st, "Actor Koo Kyo-hwan and Director Yi Okseop have trusted and relied on each other as a couple for many years. They registered their marriage in 2022 and became a married couple."

The agency added, "The two have continued to stand by each other as each other's closest colleagues and family. We ask that you send warm blessings and support for the future of these two people, who have always been a strong source of strength for each other. Koo Kyo-hwan and Director Yi Okseop will continue working hard so they can greet you with good projects in their respective fields."

Koo Kyo-hwan and Director Yi Okseop are one of the film industry's best-known long-term couples. They have been together since 2013 and went public with their relationship in 2020. Alumni of the Seoul Institute of the Arts, Koo Kyo-hwan and Director Yi Okseop have worked together on numerous projects, including 'Fourth-Year Student Bokyung,' 'Love Documentary,' 'Fly to the Sky' and 'Maggie.' They also jointly run the production company 2x9HD. Most recently, they co-directed the film 'Your Country,' which featured broadcaster Jang Doyoun.

Koo Kyo-hwan continues to take on a steady stream of projects. Beginning with the film 'Once We Were Us,' which was released late last year, he has appeared in 'Colony' and the JTBC drama 'We Are All Trying Here.' He is also meeting audiences through the film 'Reawaken Man: The Red,' which was released on the 30th of last month.

Below is the full statement from Koo Kyo-hwan's agency, Namoo Actors.

Hello, this is Namoo Actors.

We would like to address the article about actor Koo Kyo-hwan and Director Yi Okseop that was reported today.

Actor Koo Kyo-hwan and Director Yi Okseop have trusted and relied on each other as a couple for many years. They registered their marriage in 2022 and became a married couple. The two have continued to stand by each other as each other's closest colleagues and family.

We ask that you send warm blessings and support for the future of these two people, who have always been a strong source of strength for each other. Koo Kyo-hwan and Director Yi Okseop will continue working hard so they can greet you with good projects in their respective fields.

Thank you.

Ahn So-yoon, Reporter antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.