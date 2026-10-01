Na Hye-mi, Eric's wife, beams as her two sons kiss: "Mom is melting"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Eric's wife, Na Hye-mi, shared a glimpse of her happy daily life with their two sons.

On the 1st, Na Hye-mi posted several photos on social media along with the caption, "Heavy-equipment lovers. This is what being a mother of two boys is like..."

The photos showed Na Hye-mi's two sons sitting side by side on an excavator. In another photo, the boys were enjoying themselves on a crane-themed amusement ride.

Na Hye-mi referred to her sons as "Treasure No. 1" and "Treasure No. 2," expressing her affection by writing, "If you're happy, I'm happy too."

She also shared a tender moment in which her older son kissed his younger brother. Watching the siblings' adorable display of affection, Na Hye-mi added, "Mom is melting," bringing a smile to her face.

Meanwhile, Na Hye-mi married Eric, a member of Shinhwa who is 12 years her senior, in 2017 after dating him for five years. They have two sons.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.