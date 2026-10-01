'Samseong-dong 8 Billion Won Home' Jun Hyun-moo Reveals His Health Insurance Premium... 'Half of Son Jun-ho's' Sends Shockwaves

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] On Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4, Jun Hyun-moo, Lee Seon-min, Sunye and Son Jun-ho embark on a food trip filled with nonstop laughter, while Jun Hyun-moo reveals the amount of his health insurance premium.

Episode 14 of Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4, airing on Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN) and Kstar at 9:10 p.m. on Friday, October 2, will feature Sunye and Son Jun-ho joining as food friends to continue the excitement of the South Gyeongsang Province Gukbap Grand Tour. Together with Jun Hyun-moo and Lee Seon-min, they set out to conquer an authentic local Miryang pork gukbap restaurant.

When Sunye, formerly of Wonder Girls, appeared, Lee Seon-min erupted with genuine excitement, exclaiming, "Wow!" He said, "Sunye and I are the same age. She is one year younger than me." He then confessed his fandom, saying, "Wonder Girls were heroes to me. I got through the years when I was retaking the college entrance exam by listening to Wonder Girls' music." Meanwhile, Son Jun-ho created a successful fan moment with Lee Seon-min, saying, "I was really looking forward to today. I wanted to see your eyes up close." Jun Hyun-moo praised Son Jun-ho's youthful appearance, asking, "Why do you look so young for a father?" Son Jun-ho mentioned his wife, Kim So-hyun, who is eight years older, saying, "Because So-hyun takes such good care of me~" and proving that he is a devoted husband.

Soon afterward, the four headed to a 92-year-old Miryang pork gukbap restaurant known for competing with Busan over the title of the original. They heartily sampled boiled pork, or suyuk, while enjoying a lively conversation. Recalling Sunye's glamorous debut days, Jun Hyun-moo said, "I debuted as an announcer back then, but Wonder Girls were already superstars." Lee Seon-min immediately pulled out his phone and showed a legendary photo of Jun Hyun-moo and Wonder Girls together from that time. The headline found in the search was particularly embarrassing for Jun Hyun-moo: "Jun Hyun-moo Having Fun in a Flower Garden of Wonder Girls."

Amid the uproarious atmosphere, Miryang pork gukbap finally arrived, featuring a signature broth made from beef leg bones. Over a delicious bowl of gukbap, Lee Seon-min cheekily brought up the recently buzzed-about health insurance premium banter, asking, "Do you know how much Hyun-moo hyung pays in health insurance premiums?" Jun Hyun-moo casually replied, "It's about half of Jun-ho's." Without a moment's hesitation, Son Jun-ho shot back, "Huh? You pay only 40,000 won?" His response sent the scene into fits of laughter.

Jun Hyun-moo hosts numerous variety shows across terrestrial broadcasters, general programming channels and cable networks. He is also known to live in a luxury apartment in Samseong-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul. He purchased the apartment in 2020 for approximately 4.49 billion won, and similar-sized units in the complex have recently traded in the 7 billion to 8 billion won range, giving the property a high market value.

Meanwhile, the South Gyeongsang Province Gukbap Grand Tour featuring the four's sword-and-shield-level verbal back-and-forth can be seen on Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4 at 9:10 p.m. on Friday, October 2, on MBN and Kstar.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.