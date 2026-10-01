Season 33's Young-soo Gets Fully Styled but Skips the Livestream... Eventually Explains Himself Separately: "I Didn't Want to Eat the Chicken Either"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Young-soo from Season 33 of "I'm Solo" did not attend the livestream, but candidly shared his disappointment about appearing on the show.

On the 1st, a hair salon business posted a video on its social media account, saying, "We spent time with Young-soo from Season 33 of 'I'm Solo.' We had so much fun together."

The business continued, "He explained the chicken situation, haha. Young-soo said he didn't want to eat it either, haha. Unfortunately, he couldn't attend the livestream today, but thanks to him, we had so much fun watching the show. We'll support Young-soo like crazy! If you post hate comments, the police will come get you!"

The video shows Young-soo visiting the salon and getting a new hairstyle. He also shared his candid feelings as he looked back on filming "I'm Solo."

When asked, "How was it during filming?" Young-soo answered, "I was glad to meet many good people." He added, "I also regret not making even better memories. I think I could do better if I filmed again," expressing his disappointment.

He took a cautious stance when asked whether he would be willing to appear on the show again. When the hair designer asked, "Would you appear if you got another chance?" Young-soo carefully replied, "I can't really say anything about that."

Young-soo then underwent a major hairstyle transformation and revealed his usual style preferences. He said, "I prefer short hair and styles brushed upward," adding, "I prefer something understated and neat."

The hair designer took Young-soo's preferences into account, cut his long hair short, and gave him a neat Ivy League haircut. After checking his more polished appearance in the mirror, Young-soo smiled brightly and expressed his satisfaction, saying, "It looks neat now."

Messages of support for Young-soo continued at the end of the video. When the hair designer shouted toward the camera, "No hate comments!" Young-soo also smiled and responded, "No hate comments."

Meanwhile, Young-soo appeared on Season 33 of ENA and SBS Plus's real-life dating program "I'm Solo," becoming known to viewers.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.