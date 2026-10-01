Park Jung-soo Reveals Partner Director Jeong Eul-yeong's Food Preferences: "When We Go Abroad, He Packs Kimchi; He Likes Kimchi Stew and Sundae-guk"

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Park Jung-soo amused viewers by revealing the unusual food preferences of her romantic partner, director Jeong Il-young.

On the 30th of last month, a video titled "Park Jung-soo's Hidden Favorite Restaurant in Yongsan District" was released on her YouTube channel. In the video, Park personally introduced an Italian restaurant in Yongsan District that she had been visiting for five years, showcasing her discerning taste in food.

Before the meal, the production staff asked Park, "Didn't you come here with the director?" Since Park had been a regular at the restaurant for so long, they were curious whether she had also visited it with her romantic partner, director Jeong Il-young.

However, Park revealed the director's modest tastes, saying, "We haven't come here. The director likes things like kimchi stew and sundae-guk."

As Park continued explaining director Jeong Il-young's dining preferences, she mentioned his love of Korean food, which becomes even more pronounced when they travel abroad.

Park confessed, "When we go abroad, my old man is the kind of person who has to pack our country's homemade kimchi. He eats even more kimchi when we're overseas."

By contrast, Park prefers to enjoy local food when traveling. She said, "When I go abroad, I tend to think that I should try the food of that country before I come home. But my partner isn't like that."

The stark difference between director Jeong Il-young, who makes sure to eat kimchi even overseas, and Park Jung-soo, who wants to try local food first when traveling, brought laughter. Park repeatedly emphasized the director's taste and drew attention with his unusual love of kimchi.

Meanwhile, Park Jung-soo married a businessman in 1975 and had two children, but the couple later divorced by mutual agreement. Since 2001, she has been in a common-law relationship with PD Jeong Eul-yeong, the father of actor Jung Kyung-ho.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.