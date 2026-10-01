BTS's Jin and Jungkook angered by sasaeng fans filming even their passports at the airport... personally tell them, "Please stop"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] As BTS departed for an overseas engagement, excessive filming by some fans continued at the airport, prompting the members to personally ask them to stop.

On the 30th of last month, Jimin of BTS, Jin, V, Jungkook and J-Hope departed through Incheon International Airport to attend an overseas engagement.

Many fans gathered at Incheon International Airport that day to see the BTS members. As the members made their way to depart, fans continued filming them, and the intrusive filming persisted even while their passports were being checked, potentially violating their privacy.

The members eventually asked the fans to stop themselves. Jin expressed his discomfort by telling Jungkook, "Hey, Jungkook, tell them to stop filming," and Jungkook then asked those around him, "Please stop."

Security guards also repeatedly urged the fans at the scene, saying, "Please stop," "Don't film," and "Your passports are visible," while trying to prevent them from recording. The passport-checking process required particular caution because personal information could be exposed, but some fans did not stop filming easily.

Since airports are public places used by people from all walks of life, a certain amount of distance is necessary even when showing interest in and support for stars. In particular, when passports and other personal information are being checked during the immigration process, greater care is required to protect an artist's privacy.

As filming continued to the point that the BTS members themselves had to ask, "Please stop," there are growing calls for a more mature attitude within fan culture—one that respects artists' safety and privacy.

Meanwhile, BTS will begin the South American leg of the 'BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG'' on the 2nd, starting in Bogotá, Colombia.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.