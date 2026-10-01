Choi Soo-jong Films 'You Quiz' Just One Day After His Mother's Funeral; Ha Hee-ra Also Joins Amid Grief

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Actor Choi Soo-jong completed filming for 'You Quiz on the Block' with his wife, Ha Hee-ra, following his mother's funeral.

On the 1st, a tvN representative stated, "Choi Soo-jong and Ha Hee-ra recently completed filming for 'You Quiz.'"

Choi Soo-jong's mother passed away on the 25th of last month. The funeral procession for the deceased took place at 8 a.m. on September 29. It has been confirmed that Choi Soo-jong resumed his filming schedule just one day after the funeral procession. Ha Hee-ra also joined the recording, raising interest in what the couple will share on the program.

This appearance on 'You Quiz' is expected to be an especially meaningful occasion for the couple. Choi Soo-jong and Ha Hee-ra will appear together in the play 'Love Letter,' which opens on November 5. Since this will be the first time they have shared the same theater stage since making their debuts, expectations are high for the chemistry they will show in the production.

As the couple, who have been together for many years, will perform together on a theater stage for the first time, they are also expected to discuss what led them to accept roles in 'Love Letter' and how they prepared for the production. That is why viewers are looking forward to the candid stories the two will share on 'You Quiz.'

The tvN program 'You Quiz on the Block,' featuring Choi Soo-jong and Ha Hee-ra, airs every Wednesday at 8:45 p.m. The specific air date for the episode featuring the couple together will be announced later.

Meanwhile, Choi Soo-jong and Ha Hee-ra married in 1993 and have long been beloved as one of the entertainment industry's most affectionate couples. They have a son and a daughter, and have consistently shared their affection for each other and stories about their family through television, demonstrating their enduring devotion as a couple.

Reporter Kim Sohee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.