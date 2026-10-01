Song Min-ho (Mino) sentenced to one year in prison, suspended for two years, in first trial over 102 days of unauthorized absence; avoids detention

Photo: Yonhap

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Mino, 33, of the group Winner, was sentenced in the first trial to one year in prison, suspended for two years, for being absent without authorization for 102 days while serving as a social service worker.

The Criminal Division 10 single-judge panel of the Seoul Western District Court, presided over by Judge Sung Jun-gyu of the Seoul Western District Court, sentenced Mino on the morning of the 1st to one year in prison, suspended for two years, for violating the Military Service Act. Person A, who was responsible for managing his service at the time and was tried alongside him, was sentenced to 10 months in prison, suspended for two years.

Mino was accused of being absent from his assigned service location for a total of 102 days without a legitimate reason while working as a social service worker in Mapo District from March 2023 to December 2024.

According to prosecutors, Mino was required to report for duty on approximately 430 days, meaning that he was absent without authorization on about one-quarter of his total required workdays. The Military Service Act stipulates that a social service worker who is absent from service for a cumulative total of eight or more days without a legitimate reason may be punished by up to three years in prison.

The case came to light in December 2024 after allegations were raised that Mino had poorly fulfilled his service obligations. Police then launched an investigation at the request of the Military Manpower Administration (MMA). Based on a forensic examination of his mobile phone and GPS records, prosecutors confirmed additional instances of unauthorized absence and indicted Mino.

Mino admitted to the charges of violating the Military Service Act at his first hearing in April. Prosecutors sought a sentence of one year and six months in prison.

In his final statement, Mino apologized while mentioning his mental health problems and saying that he could not use them as an excuse or justification. He also expressed his desire to recover his health and complete his service faithfully if given another opportunity to serve.

However, Mino's side has denied that he was absent without authorization after colluding in advance with the service-management supervisor. Person A also acknowledged responsibility for failing to properly manage Mino's service but denied the allegation of prior collusion. Prosecutors sought a sentence of one year in prison for Person A.

The court ultimately sentenced Mino to one year in prison—less than the one year and six months sought by prosecutors—and suspended the sentence for two years. As a result, Mino avoided being taken into custody in court after the first-trial ruling.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.