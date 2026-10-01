Seo Min-jae, Who 'Gave Birth Alone,' Shares First-Birthday Photos Alone With Her Grown Son: "Don't Blame Me When You Grow Up"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Seo Min-jae, now known as Seo Eun-woo, became known to the public after appearing on Heart Signal 3. She recently shared an update by posting photos from her son’s first-birthday photo shoot.

On the 1st, Seo Eun-woo posted several photos on her account along with the message, "The schedule got a little tangled, so we took these first-birthday photos quite a bit earlier than planned. This little one didn't cry even once, but instead, he also didn't 'smile' even once!! So, sadly, all the chosen shots have him looking expressionless... Ha. Don't complain to me about it when you grow up. Even though your mom, who is well over 30, performed all sorts of antics in front of you, you still didn't smile. That was on you...^^"

The photos show Seo Eun-woo at a photo studio to have her son's first-birthday photos taken. She posed with her child in various concepts to capture the special moment.

That day, Seo Eun-woo completed a comfortable yet neat look by pairing a clean ivory dress with sneakers. Her son showed off his charm in khaki overalls, while the two completed their matching look with sneakers in the same design.

In the photos, Seo Eun-woo gazes lovingly at her son while holding his hand tightly. The affection between the two is evident, creating a heartwarming scene.

Seo Eun-woo first became known to the public after appearing on Channel A’s dating reality show Heart Signal 3 in 2020. After going through personal difficulties, she changed her name from Seo Min-jae to Seo Eun-woo.

In May last year, she revealed that she was pregnant before marriage and claimed that she could not contact the child's biological father. She later announced the birth of her child in December of the same year, sharing that she had become a mother.

During this process, Seo Eun-woo disclosed some personal information about A, whom she identified as the child's biological father. A's side subsequently filed a complaint against Seo Eun-woo on charges including violating the Act on Punishment of Stalking Crimes and the Information and Communications Network Act for defamation, and began taking legal action.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.