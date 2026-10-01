Choo Sung-hoon's Matches Made ♥Yano Shiho Cry... She Cheers on His Final Combat-Sports Challenge at 51, Saying, "I'm Looking Forward to It"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yun-sun] Yano Shiho expressed her respect and support for her husband, Choo Sung-hoon, as he prepares for his final combat-sports match at age 51.

The November 1 episode of KBS 2TV's "Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant" (hereinafter "Fun-Staurant") will feature Yano Shiho spending a happy day with her mother.

In a video released ahead of the broadcast, Yano Shiho suggested to her mother, "Let's go watch Sung-hoon's match together."

Choo Sung-hoon is returning to combat sports after two years and is preparing for his final match at age 51. MC Boom expressed his surprise, saying, "They say competing in a real match at this age is historic." Yano Shiho showed her respect for her husband, saying, "It will probably be his final match. He's truly amazing."

Yano Shiho's mother expressed concern for her son-in-law, saying, "I wish he wouldn't compete. I'm very worried," and, "He could get hurt during the match, couldn't he?"

Yano Shiho replied, "I'm looking forward to it," adding, "We won't be able to see Sung-hoon compete again in the future. Not just me, but everyone will look forward to it, thinking, 'We get to watch Choo Sung-hoon compete again.'"

She continued, "Since it's truly his final challenge, I think seeing him like that will be beautiful. If I keep his final moment in my mind, I think I'll remember it for the rest of my life."

Yano Shiho has previously watched Choo Sung-hoon's matches with bated breath and shed tears each time. Her comments showed that she wants to cheer him on wholeheartedly, especially because this will be his final match. Yano Shiho's mother responded, "I hope this really is his final match."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.