‘KIM JAE JOONG’s Group’ KEYVITUP Causes a Disturbance While Filming an MV at 3 a.m.... Agency Apologizes Amid Controversy Over ‘Smoke Bombs and Cheers’

[Sportschosun | Reporter Cho Min-jeong] KEYVITUP, a rookie boy group produced by KIM JAE JOONG, faced noise complaints after filming a music video in a residential neighborhood during the early hours of the morning. Police eventually responded to the scene, and the agency issued an official apology.

A, who recently said they lived near Jemulpo Market in Incheon, shared footage of a music video shoot on social media.

The video posted by A showed filming continuing in a residential neighborhood late at night. Although the footage was taken from a distance, voices directing the shoot could be heard, while announcements over speakers and cheers continued. Smoke bombs were also reportedly used during the shoot. A claimed that the scene included repeated filming instructions and the setting off of smoke bombs, with the noise carrying into the residential area.

A said the neighborhood is frequently used as a filming location and that they had seen many shoots there before, but this was the first time they had witnessed filming with speakers being used past 3 a.m.

A eventually reported the matter to police. Officers visited the scene, and filming reportedly ended about 10 to 15 minutes later. The time was already past 3:40 a.m. A’s frustration was compounded by the cheers that continued at the site after filming ended. A pointed out that the atmosphere at the scene did not change much even as residents were being disturbed by the noise.

As the post spread, other internet users also shared similar experiences. Some said they had been prevented from entering buildings or passing through the area because of filming, while others described enduring noise for extended periods.

As the controversy grew, KEYVITUP’s agency, iNKODE, posted an official apology on its website on the 30th of last month. The agency apologized for the inconvenience and harm residents experienced because filming continued late into the night. It acknowledged that although it had considered various ways to minimize disruption during the shoot, it had failed to carefully assess the potential impact on residents’ daily lives. The agency also said it would visit affected residents in person and take follow-up measures, promising to strengthen pre-production checks on filming hours and noise management at future production sites.

KEYVITUP is a five-member boy group produced by KIM JAE JOONG. The group debuted last April with its first EP, 'KEYVITUP.' It promoted the title track of the same name and 'LEGENDARY.' In August, it also took the stage at 'KCON LA 2026.' KEYVITUP has since gained recognition overseas after entering the top 20 of the U.S. YouTube Shorts chart.

The following is the full statement from iNKODE.

Hello.

This is iNKODE.

Regarding the recent filming of the KEYVITUP music video, we would like to express our sincere apologies to the residents who experienced inconvenience and disruption caused by the noise during a time when they should have been enjoying a peaceful night.

We also considered and took various measures to minimize inconvenience to residents during the shoot. However, as filming continued late into the night, we failed to carefully assess the potential impact on the surrounding environment and residents’ daily lives.

We once again sincerely apologize to the residents who were inconvenienced by this.

We take this matter very seriously. We will visit the affected residents in person and faithfully carry out follow-up measures with a responsible attitude.

We will also use this incident as an opportunity to pay closer attention to the surrounding environment and residents’ daily lives during all future filming and production.

We will conduct more thorough pre-production checks with the production company and carefully review filming hours and on-site noise management to ensure that a similar situation does not occur again.

Once again, we sincerely apologize to all residents who were inconvenienced by the filming.

Thank you.

Sincerely, iNKODE

Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.