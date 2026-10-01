Park Sung-kwang's wife Lee Sol-i worries after becoming underweight: "It would be concerning if I lost any more weight"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Comedian Park Sung-kwang's wife, Lee Sol-i, expressed concern about her weight loss.

On September 30, Lee Sol-i posted a video on social media along with the message, "I'd lost my appetite and wasn't going to eat much, but after seeing my weight, I decided to make sure I get enough protein... It would be concerning if I lost any more weight."

In the video, Lee Sol-i stepped onto a scale to check her weight. The number 42 kg appeared on the scale's display.

Lee Sol-i, who previously revealed that she is 158 cm tall, saw her weight drop to 42 kg, leaving her underweight. She expressed concern about losing more weight and appeared focused on managing her health.

Lee Sol-i received considerable support after revealing in April last year that she had been diagnosed with a women's cancer. After completing her cancer treatment, she has been undergoing regular follow-up examinations and focusing on her recovery and health management.

Meanwhile, Lee Sol-i married comedian Park Sung-kwang in 2020. The couple previously shared their married life on SBS's "Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.