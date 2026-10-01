'Married to a Former Gangster,' Lee Hwi-hyang Opens Up About Pain Over Prejudice Surrounding Her Husband: "I Lived Uprightly, but They Judged Me by Their Own Preconceptions"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Lee Hwi-hyang opened up about the trials and hardships she experienced because of her family circumstances, saying she had grown stronger through the process of overcoming them.

A video titled "Let's Go Together with Actress Lee Hwi-hyang! 'Family Trip'_My Geum-hee All that movie" was released on Lee Geum-hee's YouTube channel on the 31st of last month. The video featured Lee Hwi-hyang, the lead actress in the film "Family Trip," who discussed various topics, from the film and her life as an actress to her outlook on life.

That day, Lee Hwi-hyang mentioned Seo Young-hee, Kim Jung-tae, Nam Kyung-eup and other actors she worked with in "Family Trip." She said, "I was surprised when I saw the casting. I said, 'It's a low-budget film, but how is it this good?'"

When Lee Geum-hee asked, "What made you decide to appear in a low-budget film?" Lee Hwi-hyang explained why she chose the project, saying, "I took the role based solely on the character. Without considering anything else, I appeared with the thought, 'I'd be fine even if this were my last role.'"

When Lee Geum-hee responded, "Why do you say that? This is the starting point," Lee Hwi-hyang also opened up about her thoughts on her future as an actress.

Lee Hwi-hyang said, "At this age, rather than pursuing other ambitions, I want to play a role that helps younger actors shine. Whether through acting or teaching, I want to help younger actors." She expressed her long-held desire to guide and support younger actors rather than focus on her own presence as an actress.

When Lee Geum-hee marveled, "How can you grow older, year by year, with such a broad and warm heart like yours?" Lee Hwi-hyang reflected on her difficult life.

She said, "I went through many trials and hardships earlier than most people. I think that made me mature."

When Lee Geum-hee cautiously asked, "Didn't you also have some family circumstances to deal with?" Lee Hwi-hyang opened up, saying, "That's right. In that regard, even though I have lived an upright life, people around me judged me based on their own preconceptions. I suffered privately a great deal because of those things."

She continued, "Whenever that happened, I lived with the thought, 'If I overcome this, everything will eventually become clear.' Each time, my strength to overcome trials grew stronger. I think that's how I came to be where I am today," she said calmly.

Rather than avoiding hardship, she explained that she gained the strength to endure life through the process of overcoming it herself. It was also a glimpse into the resilience of Lee Hwi-hyang, who has worked as an actress for many years and met the public through countless projects.

After hearing this, Lee Geum-hee offered words of warm comfort, saying, "I think the reason a gemstone is beautiful is because of all the years it has accumulated before it can sparkle."

Lee Hwi-hyang replied, "That's right. You have to be honed and polished," adding that she also shares the attitude toward life she has learned through experience with younger actors. She said, "I also tell younger actors, 'If you can't endure this now, there will be no next step.'"

She then candidly shared her thoughts on hardship.

Lee Hwi-hyang emphasized, "There is a saying that hardship is a blessing. Hardship may seem as if it will make you weaker, but it doesn't. The weight of hardship grows as heavy as the weight of my life. Then I overcome it again and again. That is when a true blessing comes."

Meanwhile, Lee Hwi-hyang married the late Kim Du-jo in 1982. He was known to have come from an organized-crime background, and they had two sons together.

The late Kim Du-jo was known as a former notorious organized-crime boss in Pohang. Their 19-year age gap even led to rumors that the marriage had been forced, but Kim Du-jo was reportedly said to have ended his life in organized crime immediately after they married.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.