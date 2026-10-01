'Patulous Eustachian Tube Symptoms Worsen': IU Cancels Concert and Delays Comeback—'It Felt Empty Because of Me Alone'

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer IU revealed that health problems had disrupted the schedule for her planned album and concert, personally explaining the circumstances to her fans.

On the 1st, IU posted a lengthy message on the fan community Berriz addressing fans' disappointment over promotions for her recently released songs, 'I Byeollo Budi' and 'Dear My Crazy Soulmate.'

IU said, "This single release was a sudden release that had not been planned at all." She added, "If it hadn't been for my health issues, the album would have come out in early September, and we would have held a concert a few weeks later. But because of me alone, it felt as though September, which was supposed to be a festival for all of us, had been left empty."

She explained that they decided to suddenly release the two singles to ease fans' disappointment.

Regarding some fans' reaction that the promotions had been insufficient, she emphasized that this was her own decision, not the agency's responsibility. IU said she viewed the single as a "preview" of next year's full-length album and explained that she herself suggested saving the promotional resources and focusing on the full-length album.

She also addressed fans' concerns about her hair, makeup and styling.

IU confessed that, due to multiple contact allergies, she faced restrictions on hair-setting products, fixers and color cosmetics, saying, "I even wondered whether I should take a break from my career as an entertainer for a while and seek treatment."

Because she cannot use hairspray, her hairstyle can easily come undone in hot weather or when she sweats. She also explained that her limited choice of cosmetics may make her makeup look similar from one schedule to the next.

IU said that her current hair and makeup staff accompany her to the hospital and study and personally test ingredients she can use in an effort to protect her health. She asked fans to clear up any misunderstandings about them.

She also indicated that she would be more proactive about working with new designers in the future.

IU told her fans, "Thank you sincerely for your heartfelt, caring feedback." She continued, "I know you're saying all this because you want me to do better. I'll accept it gratefully and do better."

In July, IU canceled the Goyang Stadium concert scheduled for September and postponed the release of her sixth full-length album after symptoms of the patulous Eustachian tube condition she had long suffered from worsened.

EDAM Entertainment also officially announced, "We recently determined that the condition of her ears made it difficult to proceed with the performance." The agency said it would adjust the schedules for subsequent performances, including the Goyang Stadium concert, and the sixth full-length album, with IU's health as its top priority. However, it cautioned fans against excessive concern, saying that her condition was not severe enough to significantly disrupt her daily life.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.