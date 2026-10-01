TWICE's Chaeyoung Fires Back at Troll Mocking Her Parents with "Pretty Daughter Covered in Shit Tattoos": "I Went with My Mom"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] TWICE's Chaeyoung directly responded to a message that disparaged her tattoos and dragged her parents into it.

On the 30th of last month, Chaeyoung received a message from a user on a paid fan communication platform that said, "Your mother must have been upset to see her pretty daughter scribble all over her body with shit tattoos." The user called her tattoos "shit tattoos" and even brought up her mother's feelings.

Chaeyoung's response, however, was unexpected. She shot back, "I went with my mom to get my first tattoo, though?" By revealing that her mother had actually accompanied her when she got her first tattoo, she refuted the user's remark.

Chaeyoung also reassured fans who were worried about her, saying, "I'm fine. I've heard things like that so many times that they don't bother me anymore."

When fans said she did not need to respond to such a message, Chaeyoung explained why she had replied. After one fan said, in effect, "You shouldn't even reply to someone like that," Chaeyoung explained, "I replied to make them feel ashamed." When another fan said, "Let's save money, as Tzuyu said," Chaeyoung responded with laughter.

Since her debut, Chaeyoung has revealed various tattoos that showcase her individuality. She has tattoos in various designs on her neck, fingers, arms, and waist, including tomatoes, carrots, flowers, spiders, and an arrow piercing a heart. In 2022, a relatively large tattoo depicting a figure wrapped in chains was spotted on the inside of her left arm, attracting considerable attention.

Changes to Chaeyoung's tattoos were later noticed as well. When she departed from the country through an airport in 2024, some of her tattoos appeared lighter than before, sparking interest in whether she was having them removed. However, several tattoos that remained on her arms and other areas continued to be seen at public events and on social media.

Born in 1999, Chaeyoung debuted as a member of TWICE in 2015. She recently ended her exclusive contract with JYP Entertainment, where she had spent the past 14 years, and established her own agency, LIL FANTASY.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.