Fantasy Boys' Wooseok Kim Loses His Mother Just Nine Months After His Father's Death... Another Devastating Loss

[Lee Ji-hyun, Sportschosun] Fantasy Boys member Wooseok Kim has lost his mother about nine months after holding his father's funeral.

According to his agency on the 1st, Wooseok Kim's mother passed away after battling a chronic illness.

Wooseok Kim is currently staying by the wake with his family as they grieve. He will also put his scheduled activities on hold for the time being to see his mother off on her final journey.

The wake has been set up at a funeral home in an undisclosed location in Seoul. In accordance with the family's wishes, the funeral will be held quietly behind closed doors, with only family members, relatives and close acquaintances in attendance.

The tragedy has drawn even more sympathy, as Wooseok Kim lost his father earlier this year and has now lost his mother just nine months later.

Fans and netizens have expressed their condolences and offered words of comfort following the sudden devastating news, saying, "May the deceased rest in peace," "I extend my deepest condolences," and "I hope you take good care of yourself during this difficult time."

Meanwhile, Wooseok Kim made his debut as a member of Fantasy Boys through the Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) audition program 'Fantasy Boys: After School Excitement Season 2,' which aired in 2023.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.