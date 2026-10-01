"Are You Copying Lee Hyori?" Despite the Taunts, Kwon Yu-ri Returns to Jeju, "Coexisting with Jeju Residents" (I Live Alone)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Kwon Yu-ri, who has won affection for her simple everyday life in Jeju, is returning to the island after wrapping up her mainland activities. Some netizens said her life in Jeju reminded them of Lee Hyori's, sparking an ongoing debate. As a result, interest in the upcoming episode has grown even more.

The episode of Munhwa Broadcasting (MBC)'s "I Live Alone," airing on the 2nd, will feature Kwon Yu-ri's daily life after she returns to her Jeju home following her mainland activities. The episode is directed by Heo Hang, Kang Ji-hee, Kim Jin-kyung, Moon Gi-young, Jung Ji-woon and Kim Gyu-ri.

Kwon Yu-ri recently made her mainland-stage debut as a member of the sixth-generation girl group "HRS." After a brief but eventful stint on the mainland, she returns to her Jeju home and enjoys a leisurely daily routine. She visits a library to return books she previously borrowed and check out new ones. Saying that "this" reflects her reading taste, Kwon Yu-ri carefully chooses a book, leaving viewers curious about what she ultimately picks.

Kwon Yu-ri then rides a motorcycle to her favorite market, the Sehwa Traditional 5-day Market. At the market, which is filled with Jeju specialties, she shops for dinner ingredients and clothes. When she enters, Jeju residents who recognize her flood her with requests for photos and enthusiastic attention, hinting at the birth of the "Jeju Market Princess." Following the regular bakery featured in the previous episode, her favorite snack bar will also be revealed, heightening anticipation.

The episode will also show Kwon Yu-ri shopping for Garot, Jeju's traditional folk attire. As she deliberates in front of Garot garments in various colors, the shop owner guides her to a changing room. However, Kwon Yu-ri is greatly flustered by its unexpected appearance. She bursts out laughing and asks, "Is this okay?"—leaving viewers curious about what happened.

Kwon Yu-ri's return to Jeju after completing her mainland activities can be seen on MBC's "I Live Alone," airing at 11 p.m. on the 2nd.

Meanwhile, Kwon Yu-ri has attracted viewers' attention by sharing her daily life in Jeju through MBC's "I Live Alone."

In particular, after footage showed Kwon Yu-ri enjoying yoga, Lee Hyori was also mentioned because she had lived in Jeju for a long time and operated a yoga studio there. Some netizens compared the two women's Jeju lifestyles, commenting, "She seems like a Lee Hyori copycat" and "She resembles Lee Hyori."

After it became known that Kwon Yu-ri had lived in Jeju for more than three years, some people criticized her, asking, 'Isn't she just copying Lee Hyori?' and 'Isn't this all for show?' because her lifestyle appeared similar to Lee Hyori's.

In response, an acquaintance of Kwon Yu-ri defended her directly in an online comment. The person wrote, "She doesn't do things for show. I've met her in person several times. Please judge her as she is," pushing back against some of the views surrounding Kwon Yu-ri.

As this episode will show Kwon Yu-ri's daily life after returning to Jeju following her mainland activities, including trips between the library and the Sehwa Traditional 5-day Market, interest is growing not only in the reactions surrounding her but also in what her new life in Jeju will look like.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.