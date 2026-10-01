'41 kg' Choi Jun-hee's 230,000-follower social media account blocked while group-selling diet pills... "All I can do is cry; they won't even tell me why"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Choi Jun-hee, the daughter of late actress Choi Jin-sil, expressed her bewilderment after her social media account was suddenly blocked.

On the first, Choi Jun-hee wrote on Threads, "My 230,000-follower account has been blocked. They won't even tell me why. What is this baseless hate? I know it's been a really long time since I last spoke up(?), but I want to die. Just kidding, haha. I guess I have to send a formal notice." She conveyed her shock over the sudden account suspension.

The photos she shared included what appeared to be a notice from Instagram regarding her account. The notice stated, "You will no longer be able to access your account if you do not take action" and "Your account has been temporarily blocked because the account or activity originating from it does not comply with our Community Guidelines."

Indeed, when users currently try to access Choi Jun-hee's previous social media account, a notice appears saying, "Sorry, this page isn't available. The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed." However, the specific reason for the account block has not yet been disclosed.

Since the former account had about 230,000 followers, fans have continued to show interest in the sudden suspension. Choi Jun-hee had also actively communicated with fans through her social media, making the unexpected account block appear to have left her considerably bewildered.

Choi Jun-hee did not hide her distress amid the fans' reactions. When one fan said, "This makes no sense," she replied, "All I can do is cry..." and "My mental state has turned to flour," revealing how she currently feels.

She also responded, "For me, it's not just for fun," to a fan who offered comfort by saying, "Social media is just for fun, so don't take it so seriously." The comment appeared to reflect her concern that the account suspension could affect both her daily life and activities, as she has used social media not only to communicate with fans but also to conduct various activities, including group-buying campaigns.

Born in 2003, Choi Jun-hee is the daughter of late actress Choi Jin-sil and late former baseball player Cho Sung-min, and has attracted public attention since childhood. She began her entertainment career after signing an exclusive contract with Waiblum in 2022, but terminated the contract after about three months. She has since been working as an influencer.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.