Kim Jun-ho, Linked to Kim Ji-min, Becomes 'Dureup's Dad'... He Can't Hide His 'Dad Smile' in Gimcheon

[Sportschosun, reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Kim Jun-ho, now 'Dureup's dad,' reveals an unexpectedly tender side in Gimcheon. He cannot hide his 'dad smile' at a nighttime attraction that is ideal for children, showing an unusual level of interest throughout the trip. The episode is also expected to bring plenty of laughs as the cast plays a loser-pays game for the cost of their accommodation.

The 18th episode of E Channel and Channel S's 'Kkeutkkaji Ganda! Dokbak Tour,' airing Saturday, October 3, at 9 p.m., will show comedian best friends Kim Dae-hee, Kim Jun-ho, Jang Dong-min, Yoo Se-yoon and Hong In-gyu exploring local attractions with Gimcheon-born 'travel friend' Park Young-jin.

On the episode, Park Young-jin leads the 'Dokbak Tour' cast to Gimcheon Samyeongdaesa Park at Jikjisa Temple. With night already falling and the area growing dark, he introduces Gimcheon's new nighttime attraction, saying, "When we take children to regional areas, tourist attractions often close early. But if you come here, there are plenty of things for children to do at night."

When Kim Jun-ho initially cannot see anything, he snaps, "You're saying we can come here with kids at night? There's nothing to do here. What are we supposed to do?" Park Young-jin then explains, "During the day, this is the municipal museum inside Gimcheon Samyeongdaesa Park, but at night it transforms into 'Osam Agit.' It opens at 7:30 p.m."

Intrigued by the news, 'Dureup's dad' Kim Jun-ho confidently leads the way. When he sees many families visiting, he gives the children a 'dad smile' and says, "Hi! We're the uncles from 'Dokbak Tour'!"

'Osam Agit' is a place where visitors can enjoy adventures with Osami, Gimcheon's mascot, whose name comes from the moon bear. Laser devices reminiscent of the film 'Mission: Impossible' are installed from the entrance, exciting the 'Dokbak Tour' cast. Hong In-gyu dodges the lasers as he makes his way through and becomes completely immersed in the media art, exclaiming, "Wow! It's a black hole! It feels like I'm being sucked in!" Meanwhile, 'Dureup's dad' Kim Jun-ho happily says, "Wow! It's Osami," and thoroughly enjoys 'Osam Agit.'

After touring 'Osam Agit,' the cast heads to the Gimcheon accommodation booked by Park Young-jin. In the car, Park Young-jin reveals, "I heard that private whole-house accommodations are popular these days, so I booked one with a similar atmosphere." Hong In-gyu grows uneasy and says, "I'm suspicious because you're such a cheapskate, Young-jin." As curiosity builds about the accommodation Park Young-jin has booked, the cast plays a loser-pays game for the lodging fee. Jang Dong-min suggests a 'liar game' and earnestly asks Kim Jun-ho, "Please give us an easy prompt at the beginning." Facing the threat of becoming the person with the most losses after reaching four losses, Jang Dong-min is unusually humble. Kim Jun-ho makes everyone burst out laughing by replying, "I'll handle it myself! I'm at three losses, too."

The identity of the person with the most losses who will perform the penalty of completing 108 prostrations on someone else's behalf in Gimcheon will be revealed in the 18th episode of E Channel and Channel S's 'Kkeutkkaji Ganda! Dokbak Tour,' airing Saturday, October 3, at 9 p.m.

Meanwhile, Kim Ji-min and Kim Jun-ho married last year after dating for three years. The couple underwent in vitro fertilization in hopes of having a child and recently announced that they are expecting, receiving many congratulations. The baby is reportedly a boy and is due in February next year.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.