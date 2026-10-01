Kim Ji-won's Real-Life Beauty Charms Even the 'You Quiz' Director Up Close: "A Kind, Delighted Expression"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Kim Ji-won showcased her top-tier charm on her first solo variety-show appearance on You Quiz, captivating not only Yoo Jae-suk but the entire set.

On the 1st, tvN's You Quiz on the Block (hereafter, You Quiz) released a preview video for Episode 362 titled, "'First Solo Variety Appearance!' Ratings Queen Kim Ji-won, Baseball Prospect Ha Hyeonseung, and the Asian Games Gold Medalists."

When asked how she felt about appearing on her first solo variety show that day, Kim Ji-won admitted, "I was so nervous that I lay down to sleep last night, then suddenly sprang up, bit my nails, and trembled my legs." Her candid confession revealed just how tense she had been ahead of the appearance, in contrast to the calm image she usually displays in her acting projects.

Kim Ji-won then mentioned her special connection with Yoo Jae-suk, saying, "I want to add two more heartwarming stories to the one million good stories about you."

The anecdote she shared was unusual as well. Kim Ji-won recalled that, in the past, Yoo Jae-suk "ripped open the wrapping paper with his teeth" to spare her from a penalty. Surprised that the incident had become a heartwarming story, Yoo Jae-suk said, "It's amazing that this has become a good deed story," prompting laughter.

The episode also featured a segment in which Kim Ji-won recreated iconic scenes from her best-known works. Yoo Jae-suk asked her to deliver the famous line from the beloved drama Fight for My Way, "I wasn't pretending to be pretty—I was born pretty," and Kim Ji-won performed it with playful confidence without batting an eye.

Kim Ji-won's unexpected cuteness further energized the atmosphere. After spotting the pleased expressions of the lighting and camera directors as they watched her show off her charm, Yoo Jae-suk imitated them exactly, adding to the laughter. Kim Ji-won's adorable appeal and Yoo Jae-suk's trademark wit came together to create a lively scene.

Kim Ji-won's unfiltered stories about her everyday life were also revealed. She said that when she gets home after work, the first thing she does is lie down on the sofa. She also admitted, "I tend to have a bit of a temper," revealing an unexpected side of herself. Her down-to-earth routine stood out as a contrast to the intense characters she has portrayed on screen.

Kim Ji-won displayed a wide range of charms, from her nervousness during her first solo variety-show appearance to her special connection with Yoo Jae-suk, her recreation of an iconic line, and her adorable charm. Since the preview alone has revealed a candid side of her that viewers rarely get to see, attention is focused on what stories she will share during the full broadcast.

Meanwhile, the episode of You Quiz featuring Kim Ji-won will air in July at 8:45 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.