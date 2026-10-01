"They Had Every Right to Be Angry"... Dangun Ultimately Apologizes Over 'Assassin(s)' Review Controversy

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyun] Dangun, an esports caster and internet broadcaster, apologized over the controversy surrounding his review of the film 'Assassin(s).' After acknowledging that his failure to clearly distinguish between actual historical facts and cinematic dramatization caused misunderstanding, he also apologized, saying that the wording and attitude he used during the clarification process were his fault.

On the first, Dangun released a short video on his YouTube channel titled 'I Apologize Regarding the Film Assassin(s).'

Dangun cautiously began by saying, "There are various discussions about the film 'Assassin(s)' right now," and added, "I am aware that my review video has also drawn various criticisms."

He stated, "While uploading my first review video, I used wording that even I found somewhat ambiguous," adding, "I should have clearly distinguished between actual history and the dramatized parts, but I brought about a situation that could easily lead you to misunderstand."

Regarding the misunderstanding caused by his wording, Dangun apologized again, saying, "Even after seeing the memes currently circulating and watching that review video, I understand that you had every right to be angry," and, "I am sorry once again."

He also acknowledged that he was at fault for the wording and attitude he used during the clarification process. Dangun said, "What I wanted to emphasize while clarifying the matter was that I do not believe in such conspiracy theories," adding, "It was indeed my fault that I used unnecessary expressions and displayed an attitude such as, 'Are you proud of believing in conspiracy theories? Wouldn't it be better not to know?'"

He continued, "I would also like to apologize for that," and added, "In the future, when making videos about films or dramas dealing with history—especially works about modern and contemporary history—I will look into them thoroughly before posting a review."

As Dangun apologized, attention also turned to the controversy over historical distortion surrounding the film 'Assassin(s).'

Earlier, Dangun reviewed 'Assassin(s),' which was released on the 23rd of last month, and discussed the film's plot elements alongside actual historical events. At the time, he said, "Surprisingly, when you look into the actual events, it is difficult not to have doubts because the major events depicted in the film actually happened," and, "The stories are quite similar because they were taken from actual history."

Criticism followed that he should have distinguished the film's dramatized content from actual historical facts. Dangun then apologized after reflecting on both the criticism and the remarks he made during his clarification.

'Assassin(s)' is a film inspired by the shooting of First Lady Yuk Young-soo on August 15, 1974, an incident that shocked South Korea. It follows efforts to investigate the suspicions surrounding the incident and those behind it. The film reconstructs the real event by adding cinematic imagination. However, controversy arose over the boundary between historical fact and fiction after the film introduced elements suggesting possibilities that differed from the existing official account of the incident.

The production team emphasized that the film was not made for political purposes, explaining that it was based on an actual historical event and supplemented with cinematic imagination.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.