Yoon Young-kyung, the “Hangang IU” and Nam Chang-hee’s wife, abruptly ends six-year public-service career... From actress to administrative officer, another “new beginning”

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Yoon Young-kyung, the wife of comedian Nam Chang-hee, has brought her six-year public-service career to an end. Nam Chang-hee showed his affection by personally preparing a cake to celebrate his wife’s new beginning.

On the 30th of last month, Yoon Young-kyung shared a cake believed to have been prepared by Nam Chang-hee. The cake, topped with elaborate floral decorations, drew attention with ribbon-shaped messages that read, “Young-kyung, thank you for your hard work” and “Thank you for six years of hard work.”

Alongside a photo of Dongdaemun-gu Office, Seoul, she posted the message, "I am leaving for a new world with nothing but good memories~~♡"

Yoon Young-kyung was reportedly leaving Dongdaemun-gu Office, Seoul, where she had worked for about six years. During her time there, she served as an administrative officer in the public relations division and personally appeared on programs including “Dongdaemun Briefing” on the district office’s official YouTube channel, “Dongdaemun-gu Office The original.” When they got married, Nam Chang-hee had also introduced her as someone who worked on the public relations team.

Yoon Young-kyung especially attracted considerable attention when her past career was revealed after she married Nam Chang-hee.

Born in 1991, Yoon Young-kyung graduated from the Department of Broadcasting and Entertainment at Dongduk Women’s University (DWU) and was selected as Seon at the 83rd Chunhyang Beauty Pageant in 2013. She later worked as an actress, beginning with the film “Ode to My Father” and appearing in dramas such as “Splendid Politics” and “Ms. Temper & Nam Jung-Gi.”

Above all, she was also known for appearing on the 2014 MBC program “Infinite Challenge” in the special episode “Hong Chul, Let’s Get Married.” She appeared on the show as a woman who had happened to meet someone at Hangang River. Her pure, IU-like appearance drew attention, and she later earned the nickname “Hangang IU.”

After ending her entertainment career, she became a civil servant. Yoon Young-kyung took a completely different path, moving from acting to becoming an administrative officer in a district office. Now, after concluding about six years of work, she is once again standing at the starting line of a new beginning.

Meanwhile, Nam Chang-hee and Yoon Young-kyung got married on February 22 at Hotel Shilla in Seoul after dating for about four years. Yoon Young-kyung is nine years younger than Nam Chang-hee. Specific details about the bride’s identity had not been made public before the wedding, but interest surged immediately afterward when it was revealed that she was Yoon Young-kyung, a former actress who had drawn attention as the “Hangang IU.”

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.