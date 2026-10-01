Sun Kim, Who Covered the 'Assassin(s)' Incident, Makes Video Private After Threats to His Safety... Maebul Show: "To Protect the Guest"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] As criticism and abusive comments have intensified against reviewers of the film 'Assassin(s),' which deals with the shooting of Mrs. Yuk Young-soo, and creators of videos related to the incident, a video by renowned history storyteller Sun Kim (real name Kim Sun-young) was made private after he received threats to his personal safety.

On the 1st, Choi Wook, host of the YouTube channel Maebul Show, said that Sun Kim received a large number of threatening emails after covering the shooting of Mrs. Yuk Young-soo on the channel last week. Some of the messages contained threats that made him fear for his personal safety.

In last week's history segment, Sun Kim discussed Mun Se-gwang's failed attempt to shoot President Park Chung Hee in 1974 and explained the unresolved suspicions surrounding the incident. Key points included Mun Se-gwang's identity in Japan, his questionable entry into South Korea and access to the venue, and bullets that were never found despite several shots being fired at the scene. Although the topic was chosen to coincide with the film's release, the broadcast focused on historical facts and unresolved questions rather than introducing the film.

However, amid the recent controversy over claims that the film distorts historical facts, the backlash spilled over into content explaining the incident itself.

Choi Wook, host of Maebul Show, explained the situation and said the video was ultimately made private.

He said, "I am ashamed, angry, and even feel wronged that this makes it appear as though we are condoning unjust attacks," and explained, "It was not an easy decision, but the guest's safety had to come first, so we chose to make the video private for now."

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.