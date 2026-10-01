Ayaka Miyoshi, Who "Bathed with Her Father," Had One-on-One Japanese Tutoring with Roh Jae-won... Byun Yo-han Jealously Asks, "Why Did You Leave Us Out?"

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Min-jung] Byun Yo-han drew laughs by unexpectedly expressing his disappointment over the behind-the-scenes story of a "one-on-one script reading" between Roh Jae-won and Ayaka Miyoshi, who acted together in the film "Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub."

A video titled "Swings' Unprecedentedly Acclaimed Acting Skills and the Story of Tazza 4" was recently posted on the YouTube channel "Egennam Swings."

Roh Jae-won said Ayaka Miyoshi had actively helped him before filming because it was his first time acting in Japanese. She taught him expressions that native Japanese speakers would naturally use and even refined his lines with him, effectively serving as his "Japanese tutor." Ayaka also recalled that time, saying, "We practiced a lot."

In particular, the two actors met separately during filming on Jeju Island and even held a script-reading session. Byun Yo-han, who had been quietly listening to the story, immediately interjected, "You met separately? But why did you leave us out?" His remark drew laughter.

When Roh Jae-won explained, "It was on Jeju Island, so rather than meeting separately..." Byun Yo-han quickly responded, "We were on Jeju Island too." Swings, who was sitting nearby, added, "We were together every day." Byun then jokingly pressed them once again, as if asking why they had practiced without him and Swings, turning the set into a sea of laughter.

It turned out that the two actors had met separately to coordinate their performances in greater detail. "Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub" contains a considerable amount of Japanese dialogue. Because the initial script had been created by translating Korean sentences into Japanese, the lines needed to be revised so they would sound natural in actual conversation. Ayaka, a Japanese actor, suggested expressions suited to the characters' emotions and circumstances, and Roh relearned his lines based on her input.

Their work went beyond simple pronunciation practice. As they read through the script together, they coordinated possible ad-libs and spontaneous reactions for each scene. By making gradual changes to the dialogue, they further developed the relationship between their characters.

Roh Jae-won explained that Ayaka's help allowed him to move beyond simply memorizing Japanese sentences and reciting them verbatim, enabling him to act more freely on set.

Ayaka Miyoshi became widely known in Korean cinema through this film. She played Kaneko and acted alongside Roh Jae-won, Byun Yo-han, and Swings.

Meanwhile, "Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub" is the fourth film in the "Tazza: The High Rollers" series, which is based on the comics by Huh Young-man and Kim Se-yeong. Led by Byun Yo-han, Roh Jae-won, Ayaka Miyoshi, and Swings joined the cast to present a new chapter in the series.

Reporter Cho Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.