Suk Haeng Returns in Tears After 10 Months Following Loss in an Affair Lawsuit: "It Happened Because I Wasn't Careful Enough... It's All My Fault"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Singer Suk Haeng returned to the stage in tears after 10 months, following her partial loss in the first trial of a damages suit filed by a wife against an alleged affair partner.

Suk Haeng took the stage on September 30 for the first time in a long while at a fan concert held at Arte Seoul Muse Hall in Mok-dong, Seoul. It was her first official performance in about 10 months since she suspended her activities amid the controversy over her alleged affair.

After finishing a song that day, Suk Haeng said, "I'm so overwhelmed to be back on stage after such a long time that I can hardly speak," adding, "I usually don't let my emotions get the better of me and cry on stage, but for some reason, I feel a lump in my throat today."

She continued, "Perhaps the difficult things happened so that I could experience these emotions," and added, "Now, I want to forget everything, return to my original mindset, and focus only on singing. I believe that is how I can repay the fans who have supported and loved me to the very end."

In an interview with The Fact that day, Suk Haeng also opened up about her feelings regarding the controversy over the alleged affair. She said, "It happened because I wasn't more careful, and I want to take full responsibility for it."

Suk Haeng explained that she also considers herself a victim who was deceived by the man in question. However, she decided to stop because she believed it would not be advisable to continue taking legal action to the end merely to prove that she had been wronged. She added, "I will accept everything as fate and stand up again through my music."

On September 17, the Civil Division 7 of the Suwon District Court Seongnam Branch ruled partly in favor of A, who had filed a damages suit against Suk Haeng. The court ordered Suk Haeng to pay 30 million won in damages for emotional distress, plus interest.

The court found that Suk Haeng had violated the couple's shared marital life and A's rights as a spouse by engaging in an affair with A's husband, including dating him and living with him. It also rejected Suk Haeng's claim that she was a victim, saying there was insufficient evidence to establish that the couple's relationship had already broken down or that A's husband had deceived her.

The allegations surrounding Suk Haeng's affair first became public through JTBC's "Scandal Supervisor," which aired last December. At the time, A claimed that her husband had left home after having an inappropriate relationship with Suk Haeng. The program also aired closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage showing the two embracing and kissing.

As the controversy spread, Suk Haeng issued a handwritten apology, saying, "I sincerely apologize for causing concern over the personal matter that recently came to light," and adding, "I will reveal all the facts of the case through legal proceedings at a later date." She subsequently withdrew from Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)'s "Current King of Singers 3," in which she had been appearing, and suspended her activities.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.