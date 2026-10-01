Director Na Hong-jin Ruled Out an OTT Release for 'Hope,' but Its VOD Debut on TVING Comes Just Three Months After Theatrical Release

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Director Na Hong-jin's film 'Hope' will be released on TVING about three months after its theatrical debut.

On the 1st, TVING unveiled its lineup of new releases for October through an official account, writing, "From fall vibes to a dopamine rush. Here is the October lineup of new TVING releases to fill your playlist this month!"

According to the lineup released by TVING, 'The Journey to Gyeongju' will be released on October 1, followed by 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' on the 6th. In particular, the inclusion of Na Hong-jin's film 'Hope' in this month's TVING lineup has drawn attention.

The OTT release of 'Hope' is receiving even more attention because Na Hong-jin had previously stated that there were no plans to release the film on an OTT platform.

Na Hong-jin was asked about an OTT release during a GV, or a conversation with the audience, held last July. In response to the question, "There will be a lot of discussion on various OTT platforms. Have you spoken with any of them?" Na said, "As far as I know, there are still no plans to show this film on an OTT platform," adding, "I believe that will remain the case until the very last moment."

Interest is mounting as 'Hope' was officially confirmed for release on TVING about three months after Na Hong-jin ruled out the possibility of an OTT release. Viewers who missed the film in theaters will now be able to watch 'Hope' at home.

Meanwhile, 'Hope' is Na Hong-jin's latest film following 'The Wailing.' It tells a story set in an isolated village where an unknown entity has appeared. Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, Jung Ho-yeon, Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander star in the film, which attracted attention from fans in South Korea and abroad even before its release.

The specific release date for 'Hope' on TVING will be announced later.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.