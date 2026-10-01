Hwang Je-seong, What on Earth Is the 'Absurd Rumor' Spread by Moon Se-yoon?... He Finally Speaks Out: "Completely Unfounded!" (Day & Night)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] Comedian Hwang Je-seong finally exploded over an absurd rumor spread by his close friend Moon Se-yoon. After bizarre rumors poured out on the "high-class talk show," Hwang Je-seong protested, "You said this was a high-class talk show!" He eventually even got into a playful scuffle with Moon Se-yoon, turning the set into a sea of laughter.

On the 45th episode of MBN's 'Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night,' airing this coming Saturday, the 3rd, Hwang Je-seong is visibly shocked when Kim Joo-ha says, "We received a tip about a rumor involving Hwang Je-seong," and asks, "Is it true?"

In particular, Hwang Je-seong draws big laughs as he breaks into a nervous sweat, saying, "My heart drops when Ms. Kim Joo-ha asks whether it's true."

But as increasingly outrageous rumors pour out, Hwang Je-seong finally loses his temper and erupts, shouting, "You said this was a high-class talk show!" He loudly declares that the absurd rumors are "completely unfounded," then rushes over to Moon Se-yoon, whom he suspects of spreading them, and gets into a playful scuffle that sends everyone into fits of laughter.

Hwang Je-seong eventually appears to accept his fate, saying, "If the rumors are entertaining, I'll try doing things that way from now on," heightening curiosity about the bizarre rumors' true nature.

Meanwhile, Kim Hae Jun surprises everyone by revealing his unexpected background: he is highly skilled in both taekwondo and ballet.

Kim Hae Jun says, "I did taekwondo from the age of six until I was 19, for 13 years. I did it for a very long time because I wanted to enter a college of physical education." He explains that he eventually quit taekwondo to become a comedian. He also reveals that, after people around him encouraged him to try ballet, he attended an adult recreational ballet class for six years, drawing admiration from everyone.

When the MCs ask him to demonstrate, Kim Hae Jun wastes no time performing taekwondo kicks and ballet movements with his toes held straight. He then fearlessly pulls off a full-fledged toe-point comedy routine despite the mischievous demands of Moon Se-yoon and Hwang Je-seong.

Kim Hae Jun turns the set into a sea of laughter with the enthusiastic youngest-member attitude of someone who says, "I do whatever my older brothers tell me to do."

Meanwhile, MBN's issue-maker talk show 'Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night' is a new-concept program built around "day and night, cool-headedness and passion, information and emotion." It airs every Saturday at 9:40 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.