[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Yano Shiho of 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant' is set to open up about her two-year devoted love for her husband, Choo Sung-hoon. The story of how Yano Shiho, once a top Japanese model, fell for Choo Sung-hoon, then an unknown mixed martial arts fighter, at first sight and waited two years before finally becoming romantically involved with him will be revealed.

On 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant' on KBS 2TV at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, Yano Shiho, the nation's beloved foreign daughter-in-law, and her mother will share an honest conversation. The episode will also reveal Yano Shiho's heartfelt love for her husband, Choo Sung-hoon, as well as the sincere thoughts of her mother, who has watched her daughter's love from the sidelines. Viewers are eagerly anticipating the broadcast.

In the VCR segment airing that day, Choo Sung-hoon prepared a lavish spread of ingredients for his mother-in-law, from various types of seafood to the highest-grade 1++ Korean beef. Yano Shiho's mother thanked him, saying, "Thank you, son-in-law," and enjoyed the meal. As mother and daughter shared the delicious food Choo Sung-hoon had prepared, they opened up to each other.

Yano Shiho asked her mother, "Why didn't you oppose me when I told you I was going to have an international marriage?" Yano Shiho's mother then revealed how she felt at the time. Yano Shiho was reportedly surprised and nodded after hearing her answer. What was the real reason her mother did not oppose her daughter's international marriage?

Yano Shiho also recalled her first meeting with Choo Sung-hoon. Unlike Yano Shiho, who was a top model in Japan at the time, Choo Sung-hoon was an unknown athlete. Their romance was even dubbed a story of "Beauty and the Beast." Yano Shiho explained how she fell for him at first sight, saying, "I went to watch a match and learned about an athlete named Choo Sung-hoon for the first time." What quality did Choo Sung-hoon display in the ring that captured Yano Shiho's heart? Yano Shiho continued, "I wanted to meet him, so I asked around, and two years later, we were introduced by chance." The cast of 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant' was reportedly stunned by Yano Shiho's two-year devotion to Choo Sung-hoon.

Yano Shiho and her mother also discussed Choo Sung-hoon's upcoming mixed martial arts match. At 51, Choo Sung-hoon is preparing for a bout on November 21 that could possibly be the last of his life. When her mother expressed concern for her son-in-law, Yano Shiho moved viewers with her response: "Because it's truly his final challenge, I think it will be beautiful to watch. If I keep that final moment in my eyes, I will remember it for the rest of my life."

The full story, including Yano Shiho's sincere feelings for her husband, Choo Sung-hoon, and her mother's gratitude toward her son-in-law, will be revealed on 'Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant' on KBS 2TV at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 1.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.