"A 140,000-won Ticket Selling for 900,000 Won"—Jang Han-byul's First Solo Concert Sparks Fierce Ticketing Battle and Rampant Scalping

[Sportschosun | Baek Ji-eun, reporter] A fierce battle has erupted for tickets to singer Jang Han-byul's first solo concert.

Jang Han-byul will hold her solo concert, 'THE STAR IS BORN,' at Dae-yang Hall at Sejong University on October 31. The concert has already demonstrated its popularity, with every seat for every performance selling out within two minutes of tickets going on sale. As a result, a fierce online ticketing battle has broken out. Scalped tickets have begun circulating on secondhand trading sites and social media. The prices are staggering, too. Official tickets were priced at 143,000 won for S seats and 165,000 won for R seats. Scalpers, however, have driven prices up to around 900,000 won—nearly five times the original price.

Her agency, LEON WORKS, immediately took action. "We sincerely thank you for the tremendous support you have shown for Jang Han-byul's first solo concert. However, as the so-called 'anti-ticket-scalping law' has been in effect since August 28, we are concerned that fans could suffer harm after scalped tickets priced well above face value were recently found to be circulating," the agency said. It also urged fans, "We earnestly ask that you refrain from purchasing tickets through premium transactions or illegal transfers rather than through the official ticketing platform." The agency added, "We will do our utmost to ensure that all fans can enjoy the concert safely and fairly."

Jang Han-byul was a top-three contestant on MBN's 'Mu-myeong Jeonseol' and has recently drawn attention after winning on KBS2's 'Immortal Songs.' At this concert, she plans to showcase her broad musical range through performances in diverse genres, including ballads, trot, and pop, accompanied by a live band.

Baek Ji-eun, reporter silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.