"Dad's arms are heaven on earth"... Lee Si-eon puts his 4-month-old son to sleep as a first-time father, while ♥Seo Ji-seung makes a finger heart

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Lee Si-eon shared a peaceful glimpse of his parenting routine, holding his 4-month-old son in his arms and putting him to sleep.

On the 1st, the SNS account of the couple's son, Solmin, which is reportedly jointly operated by Lee Si-eon and Seo Ji-seung, posted photos and videos with the caption, "Where are we? Is this heaven on earth?"

The photos showed Lee Si-eon, dressed in comfortable pajamas, holding his son tightly in his arms. Solmin, using his father's arm as a pillow, had his eyes closed and was sleeping soundly. Lee Si-eon also minimized his movements so that his son could sleep comfortably in his arms.

The accompanying video also captured Seo Ji-seung watching Lee Si-eon put their son to sleep and making a finger heart. The image of their son sleeping soundly in his father's arms and his mother looking on fondly conveyed the family's warm and harmonious daily life.

Recently, Lee Si-eon and Seo Ji-seung have been sharing their son's face and moments from their parenting journey on social media. Last month, they posted a family photo with the caption, "He has more facial expressions than Mom and Dad," and Solmin also drew attention for closely resembling his father, Lee Si-eon.

Meanwhile, Lee Si-eon and Seo Ji-seung began publicly dating in 2018 and married in December 2021. On May 22, about four years and five months after their wedding, they welcomed their first son. At the time, Lee Si-eon announced the birth of his son, whose prenatal nickname was Taegun, with the heartfelt message, "Now that you're born, just grow up healthy," which brought to mind the program Adventure by Accident, in which he appeared.

The couple later revealed that they had named their son Lee Solmin. In August, they shared 100-day photos of Solmin wearing a hanbok, along with a commemorative photo of the family of three, and received congratulations.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.