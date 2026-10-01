Park Si-eun Reveals the Real Jin Tae-hyun: "He Isn't Mild-Mannered... He's Not an Easy Man"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Park Si-eun candidly revealed that her husband, Jin Tae-hyun, who is known as a devoted husband, is actually neither mild-mannered nor an easy man.

On the 1st, the YouTube channel "Park Si-eun and Jin Tae-hyun's Little TV" uploaded a video titled "Park Si-eun and Jin Tae-hyun's Married Life Story: Testimony from the Person Who Lives with Him—Is Jin Tae-hyun a Devoted Husband? Part 2."

That day, Park Si-eun said of her husband, Jin Tae-hyun, "As Tae-hyun said, he isn't a mild-mannered person. People like Choi Soo-jong and senior colleague Sean are mild-mannered and never get angry."

She continued, "Tae-hyun is closer to the tsundere type. He tends to grumble a lot while still treating people well." She explained, "When we first met, I gave him nicknames like 'Eccentric' and 'Grouchy Smurf.' He nags a lot and grumbles, but he still does everything he needs to do."

She added, "He isn't the type to do things with a smile, like mild-mannered people. It would be nice if he made people feel comfortable, but that's not his style."

Park Si-eun emphasized that a devoted husband is shaped within the relationship with his wife. She said, "There are many devoted husbands and good husbands around us, but no one can become one entirely on his own. It only becomes possible when there is a partner. Beside a devoted husband is a wife who makes him one."

She continued, "One has to accept and embrace a devoted husband's affection. Sometimes, one also has to give him a little tough love. Only then can he express his love even more."

Park Si-eun stressed, "You said Jin Tae-hyun was very different before and after marriage, didn't you? His changing this much after marriage isn't solely my achievement, but I certainly deserve a substantial share of the credit."

She also said of Jin Tae-hyun, "He is actually not an easy man. I think everything is possible because we met out of love. We definitely need time to adjust to each other, and as we live together, each of us needs to compromise and exercise restraint." She added, "It seems that a devoted couple is born only when the two people are a good match."

Jin Tae-hyun stated, "I think people like me because I express myself well and show my love for my wife without holding back." He went on to reveal his affection for Park Si-eun, saying, "The thing I understand least is that when I look at social media, people show off luxury goods, cars and homes like crazy. I'm not saying that's wrong, but what's wrong with showing off one's wife instead of those things? To me, my wife is my luxury brand."

He continued, "However, people disparage men who love their wives too much. I don't know why I get criticized. People dislike it. They even call me the archenemy of men."

In response, Park Si-eun said with a laugh, "A lot of people like it, too. You can't be loved by everyone, and you don't want that anyway, do you?" She added, "I'm simply surprised and grateful that there are people who like you."

Finally, she concluded, "In conclusion, Tae-hyun is indeed a good husband and a devoted one. He often acts like a devoted husband in whatever way he wants, but accepting those gestures is also part of the role of a devoted wife."

Meanwhile, Park Si-eun and Jin Tae-hyun married in 2015 and have had three daughters through an open adoption.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.