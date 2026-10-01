Musical Theater Actor Im Byeol to Marry in October... "The Person Who Lets Me Laugh Comfortably as My Truest Self"

Photo credit: Im Byeol's social media

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Bit] Musical theater actor Im Byeol will marry in October.

On the 30th of last month, Im Byeol posted a handwritten letter on social media and personally announced the marriage, saying, "After thinking for a long time about how best to share this news, I carefully picked up my pen."

Im Byeol said, "From the day I first took the stage in 2015 until now, I have felt overwhelming happiness onstage with a grateful heart thanks to the warm support and love you have sent me. After living with such grateful love, I will be making a new start this coming October with the person I want to spend the rest of my life with."

Speaking about his fiancée, he expressed his affection by saying, "She is a truly grateful person who holds me firmly whenever I waver and always lets me laugh comfortably as my truest self. I became certain that life ahead would be warm and joyful with this person, who brings me great comfort simply by sitting across from me and sharing the small details of our everyday lives."

Addressing his fans, he said, "It would mean the greatest joy to us if you would bless the beginning of our life together with warm hearts. I will never forget the warm feelings you have sent us. Onstage, I will continue to give my all with sincerity, and in our ordinary daily lives, we will cherish each other and live happily together."

Finally, he wrote, "Please take care not to catch a cold in this weather with its wide temperature swings. I hope a pleasant autumn breeze blows through each of your days. I am always grateful."

Born in 1990, Im Byeol graduated from the Department of Theater at Dongguk University and made his debut in 2015 as Michael in the musical 'Murder Ballad.' He has since continued his stage career, appearing in numerous productions including 'Gon Tomorrow,' 'Neoreul Wihan Geulja,' 'Fan Letter,' 'Marie Curie,' 'Monte Cristo,' 'Park Yeol,' 'Agatha,' 'If/Then,' and 'Narcissus and Goldmund.'

In particular, he played Pierre Curie in 'Marie Curie,' Lee Tae-jun in 'Fan Letter,' and Chief Prosecutor Villefort in 'Monte Cristo.' From 2024 through 2025, he took on the role of Jafar in the Korean premiere of the musical 'Aladdin.' This year, he also appeared in 'Narcissus and Goldmund,' 'Neoreul Wihan Geulja,' and 'Park Yeol.' He is currently meeting audiences through the musical play 'Seom: 1933–2019,' which is being performed at the National Jeongdong Theater.

Below is the full text of the letter written by Im Byeol.

Photo credit: Im Byeol's social media

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.