Chairman Cha Ga-won Spent KRW 4 Billion at Hanwha Galleria, Left KRW 3.5 Billion Unpaid... Loses Lawsuit as Hannam-dong Home Faces Auction Risk

[Sportschosun | Cho Min-jung, reporter] Cha Ga-won, chairman of P.ARK Group and CEO of ONE HUNDRED, lost a lawsuit over credit card charges at Galleria Department Store. The court ordered Cha to pay more than KRW 3.53 billion in unpaid charges, along with damages for delay. Since his ownership stake in a luxury villa in Hannam-dong has already been provisionally attached, attention is focused on the possibility of future compulsory enforcement.

According to legal sources, the 11th Civil Division of the Seoul Western District Court ruled in favor of Hanwha Galleria on August 20 in the credit card payment lawsuit the company filed against Cha.

The amount recognized by the court was KRW 3,534,351,289. Of that amount, the unpaid principal of KRW 3,533,716,769 will accrue damages for delay at an annual rate of 12% from January 23 until the amount is paid in full. Cha was also ordered to bear the litigation costs.

The lawsuit stemmed from card charges incurred by Cha at Galleria. He reportedly used a card issued by Hanwha Galleria to purchase goods worth approximately KRW 4,048,140,000 between May 16 and June 22, 2025. Hanwha Galleria took legal action early this year after approximately KRW 3,598,710,000 remained unpaid.

After the lawsuit began, Cha repaid part of the amount. He made two payments in February totaling KRW 65 million, reducing the remaining principal to approximately KRW 3.53371 billion.

The proceedings themselves have drawn attention. Cha's side submitted a response seeking dismissal of Hanwha Galleria's claim, but reportedly did not provide separate rebuttal materials addressing the specific grounds of the claim, including the card usage and unpaid balance.

Based on this, the court applied the civil procedure concept of 'deemed admission.' Under this procedure, facts alleged by the opposing party may be treated as admitted when they are not specifically contested.

Cha's side ultimately did not appeal. Hanwha Galleria reportedly obtained a certificate confirming the finality of the judgment from the court last month.

Hanwha Galleria's prior conservatory measures against Cha's real estate are also drawing attention. The company provisionally attached Cha's ownership stake in 'LANUVO Hannam Phase 1' in Hannam-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, setting the approximately KRW 3,598,710,000 in unpaid card charges as the secured claim amount.

With the judgment now final, the way has been cleared for enforcement procedures, including a compulsory auction against the stake.

The controversy over 'Galleria's unpaid bill' had previously been reported on television.

MBC's 'PD Note' previously reported that Cha had purchased high-value goods at department stores in southern Seoul and failed to pay a substantial portion of the amount. The disclosure that the unpaid balance exceeded KRW 3.5 billion caused a major stir.

MC Mong also referred to the scale of Cha's spending and reportedly said that, in the past, he had used Cha's card at Galleria to pay for clothing for himself and people around him.

Cha is currently embroiled in several legal disputes in addition to the Galleria lawsuit. He was indicted while in custody on fraud charges involving tens of billions of won in connection with an entertainment agency-related business. Cha has maintained that the matter is a business dispute, not fraud.

A dispute over the return of jeonse deposits involving 'LANUVO Hannam,' a luxury villa in Hannam-dong that he developed, has also emerged, adding to his series of legal risks.

Meanwhile, Cha's side is reportedly in talks with Hanwha Galleria regarding payment of the amount awarded in the Galleria judgment.

Cho Min-jung, reporter mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.