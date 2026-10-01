"Geun-young, Have You Lost Weight?" Moon Geun-young Looks Even Prettier After Getting Married... Her Jawline Looks Completely Different

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Moon Geun-young attracted attention by showing off her more radiant beauty at her first official public appearance after getting married.

On the 30th, Moon Geun-young posted several selfies on her social media account along with the caption, "I can't wait for October 5th!!!!"

In the photos, Moon Geun-young looks at the camera with a natural expression and a bright smile.

Her neatly styled hair and understated makeup further accentuated her signature pure and lovely aura.

Earlier, Moon Geun-young attended the production presentation for the variety show 'The Ballad of Us 2,' held at Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) in Mok-dong, Yangcheon-gu, Seoul.

Her appearance marked Moon Geun-young's first official public appearance since getting married, drawing considerable attention.

Moon Geun-young especially drew attention that day with her noticeably changed appearance. After she candidly discussed her concerns about managing her weight on tvN's 'You Quiz on the Block' last April, fans took notice of what appeared to be her slimmer jawline.

Fans who saw Moon Geun-young's latest update left enthusiastic comments such as "Her skin is unbelievably good," "She's so beautiful," "Geun-young, you've lost weight," and "I'm happy because you look so beautiful and healthy."

Meanwhile, Moon Geun-young made headlines last July when she announced her marriage to Jung Pyung, a theater actor seven years older than her, whom she had been dating for a long time.

The two reportedly quietly nurtured their relationship over the years as fellow actors, to the point that even close acquaintances did not know they were dating. They are also said to have quietly become husband and wife by replacing a formal wedding ceremony with a family-only meal.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.