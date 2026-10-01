"My boyfriend pays the living expenses of his sister in her 30s"... 'Moon-won♥' Shin Ji tells a woman worried about marriage, "If you love someone, you should embrace her" (Cultwo Show)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Shin Ji of the group Koyote offered practical advice to a listener who was worried about getting married.

Kim Jong-min served as a special DJ on SBS Power FM's Cultwo Show, which aired on the 1st, while Koyote members Bbaek Ga and Shin Ji appeared as guests.

That day, DJ Kim Tae-gyun and the three guests introduced listeners' stories and discussed various concerns. One listener in particular drew attention by opening up about her worries about marriage because of her boyfriend's family situation.

The listener said she began dating her boyfriend after being attracted to his sense of responsibility and ability to support himself. He had lost both parents at an early age but had raised his younger sister on his own. However, although his sister is now in her 30s, she asks her older brother—the listener's boyfriend—for living expenses and spending money while preparing for employment, and he sends her money whenever she does.

The listener said she understood her boyfriend's desire to take responsibility for his family but was worried that his financial support for his sister could continue after marriage. Unlike dating, marriage would mean managing their lives and finances together, so she was considering the matter carefully.

After hearing this, Shin Ji said, "If I were in this situation, I think I would get married," adding, "Didn't I enter this relationship knowing what kind of person he is? I don't think I would let this become an obstacle now."

Kim Tae-gyun agreed, saying, "If I loved her, I think I would embrace and accept her too." Shin Ji added, "That's right. She's family."

Kim Jong-min, however, expressed concern, saying, "It's a bit much to say this is already an issue before marriage," and, "If he has to continue supporting her, I don't think it would be easy." Shin Ji responded with her view, saying, "Wouldn't his sister change after they get married?"

Kim Tae-gyun continued by drawing on his own experience. He said, "I also lost my parents, but I think of my parents-in-law as my own parents. This man would also think of his parents-in-law as his parents and treat them well."

Kim Tae-gyun later called the listener directly to ask about the situation in greater detail. She confessed, "My boyfriend said he would pay for everything, including rent and academy fees, until his sister passes her exam," adding, "We don't even know when she will pass. Right now, it's his money, so it doesn't matter, but I'm worried because we would combine our finances after marriage."

The listener's biggest concern was that no one knew how long the financial support would continue after marriage. At present, it could be viewed as her boyfriend's personal financial choice, but she felt burdened because it could become connected to the couple's shared household after they married.

Listeners were also divided. Those who sympathized with the listener said, "Since their parents are no longer around, think of it as giving his sister the spending money that would otherwise go to his parents."

Listeners who expressed concern, however, said things such as, "If this is happening already, she should just end the relationship," and, "He needs to live his own life." They viewed the boyfriend's responsibility toward his family and the couple's financial independence after marriage as separate issues.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.