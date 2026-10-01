"This Is Such a Shock": Seo In-young, Set to Remarry, Stunned by Modern Dating—What Are Apartment Dating and Rotation Blind Dates?

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Seo In-young, who is set to remarry a businessman six years her senior in the second half of this year, is delving into dating trends among today's generation.

The new Tcast E Channel variety show "Seo In-young's Trendy Boomer," premiering tonight (the 1st) at 9 p.m., is a generational-clash trend talk show in which "original trendsetter" Seo In-young and "MZ-generation trend analyst" Mimiminu engage in an unrestrained war of words over current trends. The two explore a range of topics—from fashion and beauty to dating, dieting and K-pop—through their distinct perspectives on the differences between generations.

The first episode launches Seo In-young and Mimiminu's full-scale pursuit of the latest dating trends. Seo In-young, returning as an MC after a long break, appears in the studio in a glamorous look. Seeing the somewhat simple set, she shows off her trademark candid wit, saying, "It's better if I stand out more." Mimiminu is then introduced as Seo In-young's partner from among several strong candidates, and the two bicker from the very beginning, displaying an unusual rapport.

Mimiminu, who confidently declares, "I will thaw out Seo In-young, who is trapped in Y2K trends," introduces a series of recent changes in dating culture. As unfamiliar trends pour out—including "rotation blind dating," in which people meet several others over a short period; "apartment dating," involving residents of the same apartment complex; vicarious satisfaction through dating shows; and meetings arranged through dating apps—Seo In-young cannot hide her surprise, exclaiming, "Wow, fascinating" and "This is such a shock."

Dating culture from the past is also brought back into the conversation. Seo In-young looks back on former dating shows such as "Love Studio" and "Mountain Lodge Meeting: War of the Roses," while personally revealing behind-the-scenes stories from "We Got Married," in which she once appeared. She will also open up about having dated someone after receiving that person's contact information through her former stylist, highlighting the stark differences between "dating in my day" and dating today.

The show also presents the latest dating trends that defy imagination. It introduces everything from places where people look for dating partners and the use of dating apps to the close relationships today's generation maintains with their mothers—and eventually, entirely new forms of dating that go beyond imagination. Seo In-young is left stunned, saying, "I know so little."

Above all, as Mimiminu continues explaining the trends with statistics and various examples, Seo In-young gradually becomes engrossed in "today's trends," saying, "You're so good. That's exactly right" and "I'm looking forward to what's ahead." This raises expectations for the trend-chasing journey the two will create together.

Seo In-young and Mimiminu drew attention from their very first meeting with their polar-opposite chemistry. Viewers are eager to see what kind of back-and-forth they will deliver as they debate trends that have changed across generations. "Seo In-young's Trendy Boomer" premieres October 1 at 9 p.m. on E Channel.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.