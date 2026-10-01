'No Rival'... Bin Yeseo Tops July Female Singer Category with an Overwhelming 66.39% of the Vote

Source: Bin Yeseo's Instagram

No one could stop the runaway success of 'trot prodigy' Bin Yeseo.

Bin Yeseo took first place in the July female singer category of the Blue Dragon Ranking, recording an overwhelming 66.39% of the vote—well over a majority.

She secured a flawless victory after maintaining the lead from the beginning of the voting and continuing her unstoppable run.

The other candidates, including runner-up Maijin, could only watch Bin Yeseo's dominant run.

Bin Yeseo's 66.39% clearly demonstrates the powerful unity and explosive voting power of her fandom.

The results fully revealed the strength of Bin Yeseo, who has captivated all generations with her distinctive emotional appeal, profound sensitivity that belies her age, and polished vocal performance that commands the stage.

The final top rankings in the vote, in which Bin Yeseo overwhelmingly defeated formidable rivals to take first place, were Bin Yeseo in first with 66.39%, Maijin in second with 10.58%, and Jung Hye-rin in third with 4.75%.

By reaching the top with a commanding margin in the July ranking, Bin Yeseo has rapidly emerged as a strong contender for the year-end second-half trophy.

Fans are watching to see whether Bin Yeseo, who has displayed an 'irreplaceable' presence with unwavering momentum, can continue to defend her throne in the Blue Dragon Ranking race ahead.

Meanwhile, the Blue Dragon Ranking is jointly conducted by Sportschosun and the Celeb Champ app, the organizers of the Blue Dragon Film Awards and BSA. In addition to selecting monthly winners, it recognizes buzzworthy stars who lead trends through semiannual awards. The semiannual winners—male actors, female actors, male singers, and female singers—selected once every six months are given a trophy...

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.