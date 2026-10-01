‘I’m Solo’ Season 33’s Young-soo Fully Styled but Skips Livestream and Appears at Group Dinner... “Stopped by Police?” Speculation Spreads

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Young-soo, a cast member of ‘I’m Solo’ Season 33, skipped the finale livestream but appeared at what seemed to be a group dinner held the same day, fueling speculation about why he was absent. In particular, because Young-soo is a police officer, some have suspected that his agency may have restricted his appearance, although this has not been confirmed.

On the 1st, a group photo of the ‘I’m Solo’ Season 33 cast spread online. The publicly released photo showed a man believed to be Young-soo seated at a restaurant with the other Season 33 cast members. The photo also included the phrase, “At a wholesome gathering,” and attracted attention because it appeared to have been taken at the same gathering attended by the cast members who appeared on the livestream.

Earlier that day, Chonjang Entertainment TV aired the Season 33 finale livestream on YouTube. Ten cast members—Young-ho, Young-sik, Young-chul, Kwang-soo, Sang-chul, Young-sook, Young-ja, Jeong-sook, Soon-ja and Hyunsook—attended, while Young-soo and Oksun did not appear.

At the time, it was reported that the two had been absent because of personal schedules.

However, the narrative changed after it became known that Young-soo had even gotten his hair styled ahead of the livestream.

A hair salon posted a video on social media that same day showing Young-soo getting his hair trimmed. The salon also uploaded hair and makeup videos of Young-soo, as well as Sang-chul, Young-chul, Young-sik and Young-sook, who actually attended the livestream.

After having his hair cut short and neatly styled, Young-soo also shared his thoughts on filming the show. Looking back on ‘I’m Solo,’ he said he was satisfied to have met good people but expressed regret, saying he wished he could have made even better memories. When asked whether he would appear on the show again, he avoided giving a specific answer.

He also clarified the “chicken” episode that had become a talking point on the show. The salon added that Young-soo had not actually wanted to eat chicken at the time. At the end of the video, the hairstylist shouted, “No hate comments,” and Young-soo smiled and echoed the same words.

The issue was that, despite signs that he had prepared for the livestream, he did not appear on the actual broadcast. After a photo also surfaced suggesting that he had joined the Season 33 cast members for a group dinner following the livestream, some internet users continued to ask, “Was it really because of personal plans that he couldn’t come?” and “Did something come up just before the livestream?”

Because Young-soo is a police officer, some also speculated, “Did his agency restrict his appearance on the broadcast?” and “Was he unable to appear on the livestream because of concerns about maintaining proper conduct?”

Young-soo drew attention throughout Season 33 for his distinctive character. He was repeatedly discussed online for focusing on food during dates and for scenes related to “chicken.” In the final choice, he unexpectedly made a direct move on Hyunsook, surprising even the hosts. However, Hyunsook declined to make a final choice, and the two did not become a couple.

Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.