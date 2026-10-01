Jim Carrey Secretly Marries Actress Believed to Be of Korean Descent... After Two Divorces, He Starts Anew at 64

Photo credit: Getty Images

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Hollywood actor Jim Carrey has married his longtime partner, Mina, in a private wedding ceremony.

According to U.S. entertainment outlets TMZ and People magazine on the 30th of last month, local time, Jim Carrey recently held a small, private wedding ceremony with Mina in Los Angeles.

The two are reportedly longtime partners. They were spotted together in 2022, sparking dating rumors, and publicly acknowledged their relationship by attending the César Awards ceremony in Paris together in February this year.

At the time, Jim Carrey, who received an honorary award at the César Awards, expressed his affection for Mina in an acceptance speech delivered in French, calling her his "noble companion." The couple, who had appeared together in public, have now reportedly tied the knot, drawing considerable attention.

Mina is known as an actress and artist based in Los Angeles. Some foreign media outlets reported that she is 32 years old, but officially confirmed information about her personal background, including her origins and nationality, remains limited.

This marriage marks Jim Carrey's third. He married actress Melissa Womer in 1987, and they had a daughter, Jane. The couple divorced in 1995. He later remarried actress Lauren Holly, with whom he co-starred in the 1996 film Dumb and Dumber, but they divorced the following year, in 1997.

After a long relationship, Jim Carrey has married Mina and begun a new chapter of his life with a new life partner.

Born in 1962, Jim Carrey made his debut in the 1975 television series Happy Days. He went on to establish himself as one of Hollywood's leading actors through a range of films, including The Mask, Dumb and Dumber, The Truman Show, Bruce Almighty, and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.