'Lost 10 kg': How much does Jun Hyun-moo weigh now? His 'actual weight' revealed in Vietnam (This Is Hyunmoo Road)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Jun Hyun-moo and Lee Joon of "This Is Hyunmoo Road" embark on a royal experience in Hue, Vietnam, only to suffer an unexpected humiliation(?) that brings plenty of laughs. The episode also teases Jun Hyun-moo's current weight after he previously lost 10 kg, adding to viewers' anticipation.

The third episode of the real-life, hands-on road trip Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)'s "This Is Hyunmoo Road," airing Sunday, October 4, at 10:30 p.m., follows Jun Hyun-moo and Lee Joon on their eventful journey through Hue, known as "Vietnam's Gyeongju."

Upon arriving in Hue, Lee Joon expressed satisfaction with the quiet scenery, which felt distinctly different from Da Nang, saying, "This place feels rural." Jun Hyun-moo proudly replied, "I booked an incredible place for our stay in Hue. They turned a place where kings once received audiences into a hotel. The building was constructed way back in 1842."

A short while later, the two arrive at their accommodation and are surprised to find a staff member carefully conducting a memorial rite in one corner. The staff member explains that the ceremony is being held because the day marks the fall of Hue's imperial capital during the period of French colonial rule. Jun Hyun-moo responds, "We have a history of colonization too, don't we?" He then solemnly joins the ceremony, leaving a lasting impression.

Leaving the historical pain behind, the two head to a traditional costume district for a full-fledged Vietnamese royal experience. At a shop that rents traditional attire, Jun Hyun-moo earnestly searches for a king's outfit, repeatedly calling out, "King! King!"

Lee Joon chooses his outfit first and is pleased, saying, "It looks similar to what a Korean king would wear." Jun Hyun-moo, however, tries on a yellow outfit and makes fun of himself, saying, "When I wear it, I look like a banana." Even the local staff burst out laughing, while Jun Hyun-moo goes on to model a brown 'sweet potato look' and a white 'garaetteok look,' giving the scene a comically downtrodden feel.

After finally choosing an outfit and changing clothes, Jun Hyun-moo boards a traditional local rickshaw, known as a cyclo, to head to Hue Imperial City. The cyclo driver tells them, "The two of you can ride together," and explains the seating arrangement when Jun Hyun-moo looks unconvinced. When Jun Hyun-moo ends up sitting between Lee Joon's legs, he complains of dizziness, saying, "This is so humiliating."

Eventually, Jun Hyun-moo and Lee Joon inadvertently reveal their weights(?) while checking the combined weight of the cyclo passengers. Viewers are eager to find out their actual weights.

Meanwhile, "This Is Hyunmoo Road" is available on the OTT platform Disney+. It received an enthusiastic response from viewers, ranking fifth on "Today's Top 10 Series in Korea" in its first week and sixth in its second week.

Jun Hyun-moo and Lee Joon's exploration of Hue Imperial City, combining humor with moments of sincerity, can be seen on MBN's "This Is Hyunmoo Road," airing Sunday, October 4, at 10:30 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.