Bong Joon-ho and Park Chan-wook Lavish Praise on 'Master' Jang Hang-jun, Then Keep Him in Check: "I Hope You Don't Encroach on My Territory"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yun-seon] Directors Bong Joon-ho and Park Chan-wook showered praise on 'master' Jang Hang-jun.

On the 1st, Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) released a teaser for its new variety show "Master Jang Hang-jun". The teaser features directors Bong Joon-ho and Park Chan-wook. The show is directed by Lee Dong-won and Gam Yu-min, written by Kim Myeong-jeong, and co-produced by Contents Lab VIVO.

In the video, Bong Joon-ho praised Jang Hang-jun, saying, "Of course, what was bound to happen has finally happened. He is someone who deserves to be called a master." He also praised Jang's appeal as a person, adding, "Even if you searched the entire world, I don't think it would be easy to find someone who dislikes Director Jang."

Park Chan-wook candidly remarked, "He has finally become a master and is getting the recognition he deserves. I'm really... envious. I'm jealous." He went on to praise Jang Hang-jun, saying, "I marvel inwardly and think, 'How can he be like that?'" He added, "In short, I find myself wondering, 'How can he be so smart?'"

Bong Joon-ho also recalled Jang Hang-jun's work, saying, "All these bizarre kinds of humor kept coming out, and I thought, 'Who wrote this screenplay? Jang Hang-jun?' I was amazed."

Park Chan-wook, meanwhile, jokingly kept Jang Hang-jun in check, saying, "Comedy is my territory, so I hope you won't make any." He continued, "I hope you make films like 'The King's Warden,' but I hope you don't try to encroach on comedy," drawing laughter.

Bong Joon-ho said, "Maybe it's because things have been difficult lately, but even when I get a call, I become a little dazed." He added, "When Director Jang says, 'Hello. I'm master Jang Hang-jun,' I feel very embarrassed and reply, 'Hello.'"

He continued, "The day will soon come when we can call each other 'Joon-ho' and 'Hang-jun,' right?" He then confessed his affection, saying, "I'm a fan. I like you." However, he soon burst out laughing and said, "What am I talking about right now?"

Meanwhile, "Master Jang Hang-jun" follows Jang Hang-jun, who was sometimes pathetic and sometimes servile, yet more brilliant than anyone else, as he holds a secret audition to cast top actors in his autobiographical film, "Master Jang Hang-jun." The show is expected to deliver a witty talk show filled with lively verbal sparring between master Jang Hang-jun and the stars. It will premiere at 9 p.m. on Thursday, October 15.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.