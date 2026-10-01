Ahn Sun-young Regrets Losing 80 Million Won Investment: "I Should Have Spent It on My Own Education Instead"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] Broadcaster Ahn Sun-young opened up about losing both her money and a personal relationship after investing a large sum in an acquaintance's restaurant business in the past.

On the 1st, a video titled "Why Being Alone Makes You Happier as You Get Older | Managing Your Social Connections Is Meaningless" was uploaded to the YouTube channel 'Ahn Sun-young's Double Life.'

Ahn Sun-young said, "I knew absolutely nothing about the restaurant business, but it just looked so impressive. So, without knowing what I was doing, I invested a fairly large sum in an acquaintance who ran a restaurant." She continued, "I think I wanted to show myself as a wonderful senior in life who could guide the way, saying, 'Let's grow this well and turn it into a brand.'"

However, the situation gradually became more difficult. Recalling that time, Ahn Sun-young said, "I felt that things were starting to take a turn for the worse. They said, 'We're importing food ingredients from overseas, but we're a little short on money. We need about 80 million won,' and deep down, I knew." She added, "Part of me was thinking, 'Something feels off. This isn't going to work. I need to say no.'"

Yet she could not bring herself to refuse. "I hated the idea of becoming a petty person more than anything," she said, revealing that she ultimately lent the money.

As a result, Ahn Sun-young said, "After lending the money, I lost both the money and the person. I went through such a painful period that I couldn't sleep at night."

Ahn Sun-young said, "If I could go back to my 40s, I think I would have asked detailed questions instead of trying to be a loyal friend who looked impressive for a moment." She added, "If I had clearly refused when it felt wrong and spent the money I lost on my education, something would have remained."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.