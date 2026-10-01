'Jun Jin's wife' Ryu Yi-seo undergoes her first embryo transfer at 43, transferring two embryos: "All that's left is not being disappointed"

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Ryu Yi-seo, singer Jun Jin's wife, attempted her first embryo transfer six years after getting married.

On the 1st, the YouTube channel 'My Love Ryu I-seo' posted a video titled "Ryu Yi-seo and Jun Jin Finally Attempt Their First Embryo Transfer."

In the video, Ryu Yi-seo headed to the hospital with Jun Jin, saying, "I'm going to the hospital to undergo an embryo transfer."

After her consultation, Ryu Yi-seo said, "I can undergo the transfer this time," adding, "The doctor checked my uterus by ultrasound and said its condition was good, so I think I'll be trying it for the first time." She explained that she was preparing for the embryo transfer.

Two days before the transfer, Ryu Yi-seo visited the hospital to receive a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) procedure. She explained, "PRP helps with implantation. They draw my blood, separate the growth factors, and put them into the uterus."

After the procedure, she described her condition, saying, "I don't think it's painful, but there is some slight discomfort. It feels a little like menstrual cramps." She added, "They told me to continue living as usual until the transfer, which is two days away."

The day of the transfer finally arrived. Jun Jin said, "I'm more nervous than I was during the egg retrieval." After Ryu Yi-seo entered the operating room for the procedure, Jun Jin said, "I have some expectations, but as my wife said, if I get my hopes up too much, I could be hurt more later. So I'll just focus on my wife." He continued, "I feel even more sorry and upset that I want to go through the same injections and hardships with her, but there's nothing I can do." He also expressed his affection for his wife, saying, "I won't pressure her even if the transfer doesn't work. I'll let her do whatever she wants, and I hope she won't have to go through anything more difficult."

A short while later, Ryu Yi-seo returned home after completing the embryo transfer. She honestly shared her feelings, saying, "It could work and I could become pregnant, or it might not, but I felt nervous because it seemed like I was standing at a crossroads." She added, "Fortunately, the doctor said my endometrial condition was good."

Ryu Yi-seo said, "I transferred two day-3 embryos," and steeled herself as she awaited the results, adding, "All that's left is for us not to be too disappointed."

Meanwhile, Ryu Yi-seo and Jun Jin got married in 2020. After recently launching a YouTube channel, Ryu Yi-seo has been receiving considerable support for sharing her daily life as she prepares for in vitro fertilization with Jun Jin.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.